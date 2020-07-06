Advanced search

March Sports Association receives generous grant to boost redevelopment plans

PUBLISHED: 13:25 06 July 2020

March Sports Association has received thousands of pounds from Cambridgeshire County Council to boost its redevelopment plans. Pictures: SUPPLIED

Archant

Three of Fenland’s sports clubs have received vital funding to help improve sporting opportunities for years to come.

The March Sports Association, which consists of March Bears Rugby Club, March Athletic Club and March Park Rangers Youth Football Club, has won £234,000 to go towards redevelopment plans for the clubhouse at their Elm Road Sports Field home, as well as providing new changing facilities.

Having already raised £126,000 towards the project, the decision to award the grant was approved by Cambridgeshire County Council’s Communities and Partnership Committee on Thursday, July 2.

MORE: March Bears kick redevelopment plans into gear thanks to funding

The grant, which is part of the Cambridgeshire Communities Capital Fund which helps improve health, wellbeing, social and economic opportunities across the county, will also go towards ensuring the building and its facilities will allow for all-round use to meet the needs of the wider community.

A spokesperson for March Athletic Club said: “Well done to all involved in supporting the bid.”

