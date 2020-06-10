Advanced search

March Bears kick redevelopment plans into gear thanks to funding

PUBLISHED: 08:00 11 June 2020

March Bears Rugby Club are looking to expand their senior and junior rugby setups as part of their redevelopment plans. Picture: IAN CARTER

March Bears Rugby Club are looking to expand their senior and junior rugby setups as part of their redevelopment plans. Picture: IAN CARTER

Archant

They’ve already raised thousands, but March Bears Rugby Club aim to go one step further in their bid to make their mark on the local community.

So far, the club has raised £116,000 since September last year towards replacing their current clubhouse, which has stood at the Elm Road Sports Field for many years.

However, in order to secure a new facility, they may have to earn between £300,000 and £400,000, but club officials are confident they can achieve that target which will enable them to provide a modern clubhouse for future generations.

“The current clubhouse is 30-35 years-old and we want to increase our numbers, so we need the facility to accommodate everyone,” Megan Fey, secretary of March Bears RUFC, said.

“We’ve applied for various grants and done quite a lot of fundraising, so we have taken on the initiative to do work ourselves.

“We have been engaging with people and we are looking at local and national grants and have got plans in place, so we are at a point to see when we can get on with things.”

Megan, who studied sport development and coaching at university, joined the club after her father and former Bears player Edwin Fey became chairman last June.

You may also want to watch:

Since teaming up together, they both want to change the club’s impact on their local area, starting with improvements to their ground which the Bears share with fellow March Sports Association members March Athletic Club and March Park Youth Rangers FC.

“We want March Bears to be known for its rugby and want people to enjoy rugby in their local community,” Megan said.

“We have got the potential to attract a lot of people in our local area and within our rugby club, so let’s make a good job and make it something people want to go to.”

The club has changed its badge, launched membership cards for supporters and will look to expand both its junior and senior rugby setups as part of the redevelopment plans, something that Megan hopes can have a positive effect in years to come.

“We really want to build that rugby community within March. We want to have a social media presence because we are moving with the times,” she said.

“With a new clubhouse, we can make it a proper Saturday, almost an event.

“People can run round, watch the football and be a proper community that everyone from March and surrounding areas can enjoy. We want to make it as user-friendly as possible.”

March Bears are planning to kick off pre-season training on Tuesday, June 16.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Two women - one pregnant - die in Ramsey crash after car careers into ditch

Two women - one pregnant - die in fatal Ramsey crash after car careers into ditch in Puddock Road. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Husband pays tribute to wife and daughter who died in Ramsey crash

Tributes to wife and daughter who died in Ramsey crash. Pictured is Marion Bunyan and daughter Jennifer with her son Oliver. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

How Fen Wetherspoons pubs will look after reopening amid Covid-19 pandemic

This is how Wetherspoons pubs across Cambridgeshire will look after reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Google Maps

Police and ambulance called to ‘reports of violence’ at house in Whittlesey

Police, Paramedics, Ambulance, Air ambulance (Magpas) and police attend a property on the A605 Whittlesey Road Nr Peterborough.. A605, Peterborough Wednesday 10 June 2020. Picture; ARCHANT

Black Lives Matter demonstration an ‘awesome’ event but did it conform to rules on social distancing?

700-800 at the BLM Black Lives Matter Rally Peterborough. City Centre, Peterborough Saturday 06 June 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Most Read

Two women - one pregnant - die in Ramsey crash after car careers into ditch

Two women - one pregnant - die in fatal Ramsey crash after car careers into ditch in Puddock Road. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Husband pays tribute to wife and daughter who died in Ramsey crash

Tributes to wife and daughter who died in Ramsey crash. Pictured is Marion Bunyan and daughter Jennifer with her son Oliver. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

How Fen Wetherspoons pubs will look after reopening amid Covid-19 pandemic

This is how Wetherspoons pubs across Cambridgeshire will look after reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Google Maps

Police and ambulance called to ‘reports of violence’ at house in Whittlesey

Police, Paramedics, Ambulance, Air ambulance (Magpas) and police attend a property on the A605 Whittlesey Road Nr Peterborough.. A605, Peterborough Wednesday 10 June 2020. Picture; ARCHANT

Black Lives Matter demonstration an ‘awesome’ event but did it conform to rules on social distancing?

700-800 at the BLM Black Lives Matter Rally Peterborough. City Centre, Peterborough Saturday 06 June 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Latest from the Cambs Times

March Bears kick redevelopment plans into gear thanks to funding

March Bears Rugby Club are looking to expand their senior and junior rugby setups as part of their redevelopment plans. Picture: IAN CARTER

Quick-thinking dog walker praised for pulling burning bench away from village pavilion after spotting smoke coming from cigarette

Quick-thinking Doddington dog walker praised for pulling burning bench away from village pavilion when they spotted smoke coming from a cigarette that had not been stubbed out properly. Picture: DODDINGTON PAVILION & RECREATION FIELD

March, Wisbech, Chatteris and Whittlesey high streets prepare to re-open

A recovery plan to support the safe and successful reopening of Fenland’s high streets has begun in earnest as the district takes its first steps towards getting back to business

‘Nasty and unprovoked attack’ on shopkeeper leads to suspended sentence, fine and restraining order

Patrick Doran, 20, was captured on CCTV entering a Family Shopper store in March on 9 December 2018. When the shop owner reviewed the CCTV he felt it showed Doran stealing a can of Coke.

Community radio station does a U-turn after 11 voluntary presenters leave over ban on discussing Black Lives Matter

In 2018 presenter of the Year at the HCR awards night was Alex Parnell (right). With him is station manager Bill Hensley, a former mayor of Huntingdon. Picture; ARCHIVE
Drive 24