MOTORSPORT: March driver Ryan Polley is first in K-Tec Racing Clio 182 Championship at Snetteron Circuit

March driver Ryan Polley competing in the K-Tec Racing Clio 182 Championship at Snetterton Circuit, Norfolk. Picture: Gary Malkin/GMMOTOPHOTO Gary Malkin/GMMOTOPHOTO

It was a successful run for March driver Ryan Polley after he claimed victory in a championship race held at Snetterton Circuit.

Polley, of The 750 Motor Club, went into the final rounds of the K-Tec Racing Clio 182 Championship in pole position, despite rainy conditions.

Gary Malkin, photographer, said: "A very wet qualifying went to plan as Polley took pole but with closest Championship rivals James Bark and Don De Graaff behind in second and third.

"With De Graaff not taking the start it left only Bark to concern Polley for the championship.

"In decreasing light, a good start saw Polley take the lead with Bark in second place.

"As the shortened race went on Polley opened a lead to win by over two seconds with Bark in second place at the flag."

It was enough for Polley and he was already the 2019 champion with one more race to go.

With the championship won, Polley opted not to start the final race on Sunday which saw Bark take the win.