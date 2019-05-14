Advanced search

Young golfers taught top tips at school from March Golf Club

14 May, 2019 - 10:57
Young golfers taught top tips at school from March Golf Club. Picture: MARCH GOLF CLUB.

Archant

It was a hole lot of fun as March Golf Club went back to school at Neale Wade Academy to hold golf sessions for youngsters.

More than 20 groups of 12 to 14 year were taught how to master a setup position, the checkpoints of a great swing and to develop a short game.

Local professional Alex Oldham, who has been based at March Golf Club for nearly 15 years, hosted the four sessions on May 2 alongside head of PE James Crawley.

Chairman of March Golf Club, Baz Smith, said: "Our sport is suffering at grass roots level and competition from other curriculum sports and electronic based games.

"The obvious way of addressing this plight was to get this initiative in place, my thanks go out to all involved."

Sessions for students who are interested in taking up the sport will be held at March Golf Club after school from May 9.

For more details contact Alex on 01354 652364.

