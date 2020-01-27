MOTORSPORT: March super-karter Shaun Lombardo hopes to go one better after successful 2019 campaign

Shaun Lombardo capped off a memorable 2019 season with silverware. Pictures: HELEN LOCK LOMBARDO

A super-kart driver from March is looking to go one better after capping a memorable 2019 season with silverware.

Shaun Lombardo capped off a memorable 2019 season with silverware. Pictures: HELEN LOCK LOMBARDO

Shaun Lombardo claimed the runners-up award in the SuperKarting-UK 250cc Evo championships in his first long circuit campaign, also becoming the first winner of the Colin North memorial trophy in Ashbourne on Saturday.

The award was launched in memory of North from championships sponsor Teng Tools, who died in November last year.

"I was grinning from ear to ear when I collected my trophy," Shaun said.

"I knew when I went to my presentation, I was getting second place and then when Terry Bateman from Parker Motorsports was talking about the award, this person has really done well. He has had bad luck but never let his head down.

Shaun Lombardo capped off a memorable 2019 season with silverware. Pictures: HELEN LOCK LOMBARDO

"For everything Colin has done for the karting world, I was surprised and never expected it at all."

An engine failure in the final race prevented Shaun, who started in motocross at eight-years-old, from winning the top prize since joining Lincolnshire team Parker Motorsports ahead of the campaign, his first taste of long circuit racing.

"I was a bit apprehensive but once I got a couple of races under my belt, it does not bother you, just a lot faster," Shaun said.

"It was down to the final round. We replaced the engine late, went to qualifying, and qualified fourth out of 40. In the first race, I went from fourth to second.

"Then about five laps into the race, I changed gear and the gearbox exploded, and that was the end of my day.

"It was gutting. Anything can let go at any time, and I just have to learn from it."

Not only does he want to reign victorious after switching from short circuit events, the Fen racer also has his eye on conquering Europe at the FIA Karting European Championships in Assen in the Netherlands.

"We are going to do these extra rounds, and we are going up a level," he added.

"I want to be successful. Maybe eventually, I want to move up to the division one class (150mph top speed) in three or four years' time because at the minute, I am doing division two (130mph).

"Every season, everyone gets quicker so I want to try and win. We've got to see how it goes."