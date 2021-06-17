Published: 3:04 PM June 17, 2021 Updated: 3:19 PM June 17, 2021

Jason, Mike and Andy took part in the 20-mile Nene Valley trail race. - Credit: March Athletic Club

So summer has finally arrived, along with the start of actual racing, and the temperatures made the weekend’s running even more of a challenge than usual.

But March Athletic Club runners were so happy to be back to normal racing after over a year of virtual races.

Saturday saw three March Athletic Club runners take on the 20-mile Nene Valley trail race in Northamptonshire in scorching temperatures.

However, the organisers forgot to tell the runners the 20 mile course was actually 21.5 miles!

The course saw the runners take on an undulating off-road course of gates, sheep, cows, stiles, old railway bridges, corn fields and nettles!

Andrew Wool was first home in 3:23:44, followed by Jason Mottram in 3:36:08 and Mike Blackledge in 4:17:42.

Sunday was even hotter than the previous day and it saw 11 of March AC’s runners take on the Midsummer 10k at Ferry Meadows in Peterborough.

The temperature was even more at odds for the race as many of the runners had actually entered for the New Years Eve 10k and had their places deferred from the cancelled January race to June.

First home for March was Steve Robinett in 00:42:14

March AC runners also took on the Midsummer 10k in Peterborough. - Credit: March Athletic Club

Elsewhere, 22 of the club’s members completed the June 'Here comes summer' 5k challenge in readiness for parkrun recommencing later this month.

The members were following the route of the parkrun course, four laps of West End Park.

New club member Andrew Harvey managed to knock over 2 minutes off this previous 5k personal best in 21:14. Overall winner of the challenge was Toni Alcaraz in 19:51, just beating Andy Cole into second place with 19:59

FULL RESULTS

Nene Valley 20-mile trail race - Saturday, June 12

Andrew Wool 3:23:44; Jason Mottram 3:36:08; Mike Blackedge 4:17:42.

Ferry Meadows Midsummer 10k - Sunday, June 13

Steve Robinett 00:42:14; Gary Ashby 00:44:34; Dean Markillie 00:45:17; Walter Beldom 00:47:47; Phil Beldom 00:48:48; Jon Long 00:48:54; Alan Brown 00:50:58; James Arran 00:51:09; Jordan Lancaster 00:55:55; Sonia Witham 00:57:16 and Laura Beard 01:20:31.

Here comes summer 5k challenge - June 5-13

Toni Alcaraz 19:51; Andy Cole 19:59; Kanina O’Neil 20:33; Andy Harwin 21:14; Andrew Larham 21:16; Geraldine Larham 21:45; Barry Head 21:56; Dean Markillie 22:03; Tony Brown 23:02; Jon Long 23:33; James Arran 24:22; Tina Lambert 25:19; Teilo Pearce 27:14; Serge Lambert 27:27; Wendy Harrison 27:59; Fay Scrivener 29:19; Michelle Fovargue 30:07; Dawn Veal 30:25; Mark Darlow 30:35; Sue Ward 31:35; Nina Markillie 46:40 and Andrew Wool 47:42.