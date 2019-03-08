Chatteris Tennis Club's Mens 1 Team win 7-1 against Ely Mens 1 in Cambs League

Strong result for Chatteris Tennis Club Mens 1 (pictured) after they beat Ely Mens 1 7-1 in the Cambs League. Picture: SUPPLIED SUPPLIED

Chatteris Tennis Club's Mens 1 Team were in fine form on Tuesday, playing at home against Ely Mens' 1 team in the Cambs League.

The Chatteris pairings were dominant throughout the match, completing with a 7-1 win at the end of the evening's play.

Andrew Fox and Simon Grainger won all four sets for Chatteris on Tuesday May 21, with Jonnie Henson and Lee Enstone dropping just one set, winning three.

This was the second outing for Chatteris Men's 1 this season, the first match completing in a 4-4 draw at Royston.

For further information on Chatteris Tennis Club, call 01354 695014 or visit www.chatteristennis.com