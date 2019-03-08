SWIMMING: March Marlins Swimming Club compete in Junior Fenland League and East Regional Long Course Championships

Swimmers from March Marlins set 25 personal best times during the Junior Fenland League and East Regional Long Course Championships. Picture: SUPPLIED / CLUB SUPPLIED / CLUB

Round 2 of the Junior Fenland League saw a third place finish for the March Marlins Swimming Club this month with 25 personal best times achieved.

The younger swimmers gave some fantastic performances with first positions won by Jonas Meckauskas, Jude Staton, Hattie Carter-Kitchingman, Henry Gooch, Devon O'Neil, Theo Liversedge, Connor Rickard and Jacob Lowe.

Gracie Moule gained a personal best time in her 25m butterfly race and came second as did Thea Hanley in the 50m fly.

Jeremy Courten and Luis Souto Hill followed suit, placing second with a best time in the 50m freestyle and 50m breaststroke respectively.

Also swimming were, Harry Whalley, Abigail Watsham, Ruby Saunders, Lucy McClure, Saule Majauskis, Layla Bullman and Alfie Davey.

Final results; Peterborough 'A' 171 points, First Strokes Godmanchester 150, March Marlins 133, Ely 125 and St Neots 65.

Next, the East Regional Long Course Championships for 15 years and over held in Luton saw 5 of the Marlins' top swimmers compete.

Having worked incredibly hard over the year to gain their Regional qualification times, these teens took part in this hotly anticipated event.

Sam Smith, who qualified for seven races, came away with six long course personal best times including 31.07 seconds for his 50m backstroke and a speedy 59.92 seconds for the 100m freestyle.

Smith currently ranks 12th in his age group for the region in the 50m and 200m backstroke events.

Luke Ruggles qualified for three events and came away with long course best times in both the 50m and 100m breaststroke swimming a fast 34.07 seconds in the former race.

Ruggles currently ranks 11th in his age group for the 200m breaststroke in the east region.

Tom Hanley also qualified for three events and succeeded in claiming three long course personal best times.

Hanley currently ranks 12th in his age group for the 50m breaststroke in the region.

Chloe Cook finished with a personal best in the 100m breaststroke and swam arguably one of the toughest events, the 200m butterfly.

Cook currently ranks 17th in her age group for the 200m butterfly.

Finally Jacob Cowin qualified for both the 50m and 100m backstroke races, claiming personal best times for both.

Cowin currently ranks 15th in his age group for the 100m backstroke.

The regional weekend is a pivotal moment for these hardworking swimmers and bonds them with their achievements.

A huge thank you to Jason Cook who supported the Marlins poolside.