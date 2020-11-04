Advanced search

Table tennis enthusiasts aim for return from lockdown sooner rather than later

PUBLISHED: 09:00 05 November 2020

Whittlesey Bat and Chat sessions restarted after months away, but have since been suspended due to new coronavirus lockdown measures in place. It is hoped members can return to the table sooner rather than later.

Whittlesey Bat and Chat sessions restarted after months away, but have since been suspended due to new coronavirus lockdown measures in place. It is hoped members can return to the table sooner rather than later. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY

They managed to restart in earnest thanks to outside help, and it is hoped table tennis enthusiasts in a Fenland town can return to action sooner rather than later.



After three sessions, the Whittlesey Bat and Chat has been suspended during the coronavirus lockdown with measures in place until at least Wednesday, December 2.

For months, residents were unable to meet and enjoy a game of table tennis at the Indoor Bowls Complex on Station Road, but were able to do just that thanks to the Whittlesey Charity and Table Tennis England.

David Wright, vice-chairman of the Whittlesey Charity, made a short speech at the launch event for Bat and Chat, organised by Peter Hau.

A spokesperson for Whittlesey Bat and Chat said: “All equipment is available for anybody to use and strict Covid-19 safety protocols are in place.

“If you wish to come along when the sessions resume, just turn up on a Thursday morning.”

