Talk of the Fens podcast: Les Mills on Covid, multitasking and a cricketing secret

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 12:00 PM April 30, 2021   
Talk of the Fens podcast

Talk of the Fens is a local and national sport podcast from Archant. - Credit: Archant

From the serious to the rather light-hearted, the latest episode of Talk of the Fens, the local and national sport podcast from Archant is now available.  

In the latest instalment, Dan Mason alongside co-presenter Spencer Larham sit down with their guest, Les Mills, president of March Town Cricket Club. 

Perhaps like many clubs, we discuss how March have been adapting to the Covid-19 pandemic and the challenges caused by the virus over the last year, and what Les expects from the first-team this season.

 

We also look into the impact Les has had on the local sporting community over more than 50 years in the game, a former 'multi-tasker' at both football and cricket and Spencer reveals a hidden fact about his cricketing past. 

You can listen to the Talk of the Fens by visiting: https://pod.fo/e/c86e5 or by searching Talk of the Fens in Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you find your podcasts.  

