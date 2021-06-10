News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Talk of the Fens podcast: Our take on England's hopes at Euro 2020

Daniel Mason

Published: 3:38 PM June 10, 2021   
From the serious to the rather light-hearted, the latest episode of Talk of the Fens, the local and national sport podcast from Archant is now available.  

In the latest instalment, Dan Mason alongside co-presenter Spencer Larham sit down with digital sports journalist Josh Green.

We look ahead to Euro 2020 and England's hopes at this year's tournament, as well as who should be in or out of this summer's squad.

We also chat about a former non-league player from the Fens turned Football League professional, and whether we will be partying like it was Euro '96, or taking it slow in the comfort of our homes.

You can listen to the Talk of the Fens by visiting: https://pod.fo/e/d21dc or by searching Talk of the Fens in Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you find your podcasts.

