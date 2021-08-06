News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Talk of the Fens: Posh midfielder, 19, gears up for the Championship

Daniel Mason

Published: 6:00 AM August 6, 2021   
Talk of the Fens Podcast

From the serious to the rather light-hearted, the latest episode of Talk of the Fens, the local and national sport podcast from Archant is now available.

In the latest episode, Dan Mason and co-host Spencer Larham are joined by Peterborough United midfielder Harrison Burrows.

We discuss Harrison's rise into professional football, making an impression at Posh at the age of 19 and playing in the Championship for the 2021-22 season.

Spenny also takes the chance to rekindle a family link with Harrison and whether, if any, there is a chance of a collaboration in the future.

You can listen to the Talk of the Fens by visiting: https://pod.fo/e/de3d7 or by searching Talk of the Fens in Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you find your podcasts.

