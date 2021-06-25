Published: 10:51 AM June 25, 2021

From the serious to the rather light-hearted, the latest episode of Talk of the Fens, the local and national sport podcast from Archant is now available.

In the latest instalment, Dan Mason alongside co-hosts Spencer Larham and James Bradshaw are joined by Wisbech Town FC player Jon Fairweather.

We discuss Jon's return to the Fenmen and how the fans favourite's move came about, his targets back at step four and the impact of one notable figure on the Cambridgeshire football scene.

We also reflect on England's performance so far at Euro 2020 and whether, if any, there is hope that the Three Lions can go all the way.

You can listen to the Talk of the Fens by visiting: https://pod.fo/e/d5411 or by searching Talk of the Fens in Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you find your podcasts.