News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > Sport

Talk of the Fens: Skipper's confidence, a non-league sacking and the impact of social media

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 7:28 AM August 21, 2021   
Talk of the Fens podcast

Talk of the Fens is a local and national sport podcast from Archant. - Credit: Archant

From the serious to the rather light-hearted, the latest episode of Talk of the Fens, the local and national sport podcast from Archant is now available.

In the latest episode, Dan Mason alongside co-hosts Spencer Larham and James Bradshaw are joined by Wisbech Town Cricket Club captain James Williams.

In this episode, we are joined by Wisbech Town Cricket Club captain James Williams to discuss his team's improved 2021 season, and delve into the meaning of rivalries at local level.

We also reflect on some of the key events in local football over the past few days, and how the rise of social media has benefited football in the Fens on and off the pitch.

You can listen to the Talk of the Fens by visiting: https://pod.fo/e/e175b or by searching Talk of the Fens in Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you find your podcasts.

You may also want to watch:

Podcast
Wisbech News
March News
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A view of the coastline from Hunstanton South Beach towards Heacham

Norfolk Live

Woman, 18, sexually assaulted on Hunstanton beach

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Diners enjoy a meal inside one of the outdoor dining pods which have been installed for social distancing at The Barn...

Diners leave restaurant without paying - despite getting last minute table

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
An old rail training building at March railways station was demolished at the start of this month (August)

Gallery

Demolition signals start of multi-million pound rail station upgrade

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Carolyn Wilson with trophy she won at Special Olympics in 1996

Ex-horse riding champion shares words of wisdom ahead of Paralympics

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon