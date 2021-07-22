News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Talk of the Fens: Should the Tokyo 2020 Olympics have gone ahead?

Daniel Mason

Published: 5:30 PM July 22, 2021   
Talk of the Fens podcast

Talk of the Fens is a local and national sport podcast from Archant. - Credit: Archant

From the serious to the rather light-hearted, the latest episode of Talk of the Fens, the local and national sport podcast from Archant is now available.  

In the latest episode, Dan Mason is joined by co-hosts Spencer Larham and James Bradshaw.

We discuss the Olympic Games in Tokyo, focussing on the controversy surrounding the Games and our predictions for Team GB this year.

We are also joined (very briefly) by a special guest and decide whether the Covid-19 pandemic will affect Team GB's targets in Japan.

You can listen to the Talk of the Fens by visiting: https://podfollow.com/fens or by searching Talk of the Fens in Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you find your podcasts.

