Talk of the Fens podcast: England's path to Euro 2020 final and conquering demons

Daniel Mason

Published: 10:01 AM July 10, 2021
Episode six of the Talk of the Fens podcast looks ahead to England vs Italy in the Euro 2020 final

From the serious to the rather light-hearted, the latest episode of Talk of the Fens, the local and national sport podcast from Archant is now available.  

In the latest instalment, Dan Mason alongside co-host James Bradshaw are joined by digital sports journalist Josh Green.

We dedicate this podcast to England's progress at Euro 2020 and their road to the final, where we look back on a memorable tournament for Gareth Southgate's Three Lions.

We also discuss their chances against Italy in the final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, July 11, and whether Southgate has conquered his demons after 'that' Euro '96 penalty miss.

You can listen to the Talk of the Fens by visiting: https://podfollow.com/fens or by searching Talk of the Fens in Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you find your podcasts.

