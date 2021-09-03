Published: 6:30 AM September 3, 2021

Talk of the Fens is a local and national sport podcast from Archant. - Credit: Archant

From the serious to the rather light-hearted, the latest episode of Talk of the Fens, the local and national sport podcast from Archant is now available.

In the final episode of the series, we speak to Wisbech Town's walking football team manager Jonny Pearce and the importance of defibrillators in local sport.

We look back on when Jonny and teammates were called into action to save a player's life using a defibrillator, and the need of having the life-saving device in wider society.

We also discuss the potential constraints surrounding defibrillators and the overall impact it has on people's lifestyles, too.

You can listen to the Talk of the Fens by visiting: https://pod.fo/e/e49cc or by searching Talk of the Fens in Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you find your podcasts.