News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > Sport

Three Counties runners battle the half-marathon heat

Logo Icon

Sarah-Jane Macdonald

Published: 7:13 AM September 8, 2021   
Three Counties at Wissey Half-Marathon near Swaffham, Norfolk

Three Counties Running Club members at the Wissey Half-Marathon in Norfolk. - Credit: Sarah-Jane Macdonald

Three Counties runners were taken on a trip around the Norfolk countryside in sweltering heat for their latest half-marathon.

Seven members took on the Wissey Half Marathon on Sunday, which started and finished at Oxborough near Swaffham.

First runner home was Gary Bligh in 1:32:37, followed by Daniel Barnes in 1:41:51.

Matthew Knott secured a personal best (PB) of 1:42:43, ahead of Johnny Beesley, Aaron Peets, Tracy Adams and Tamara Barnes.

Jacqueline McGonigle was in five-mile road race action in Portrush, Northern Ireland with all proceeds going to Prostate Cancer UK. 

You may also want to watch:

Junior parkrun saw 32 runners take part in the 2k timed race on Sunday. First TCRC Junior home was Isaac Western in 9:55, Callum Bates 10:50 and Rowan Coultard 14:31.

OTHER PARKRUN RESULTS

Most Read

  1. 1 James Corden 'spotted filming' Amazon Prime series in Cambridgeshire
  2. 2 Moped riders flee scene of crash
  3. 3 Teenager ‘traumatised’ after being chased by knifeman
  1. 4 Inquest opens into death of engineer who died after crash
  2. 5 Deadlock broken as £18.7m back in the pot to boost affordable housing
  3. 6 ‘He died loving life and was always the life and soul of the party’ 
  4. 7 Big Bash bids to bring glimmer of hope to Whittlesey
  5. 8 Man dies after Bank Holiday weekend crash on A1101
  6. 9 Covid-19 walk-in clinics extend opening hours in Cambridgeshire
  7. 10 Fenland to house two Afghans who worked for British armed forces 

King's Lynn 

Phil Newton 24:13; Mark Mattless 24:15; Sarah Melton-Whitelam 26:32; Sarah-Jane Macdonald 27:12 2nd in age); Steve Whitelam 27:28; Tony Lamb 27:51; Anne-Marie Mattless 29:15 PB; Sarah Lamb 31:12.

March

Jonathan Quail 23:03; Emily Clarke 28:08; Victoria May 28:18; Melvin Green 29:26.

Boston

Colin Apps 26:57; Joely Apps 31:44.

Running
March News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Maddie Durdant-Hollamby was found by police shortly after 1pm last Friday

Cambs Live

Murdered Wimblington woman ‘died of stab wounds’ 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
The A47 is currently closed in both directions at the Guyhirn services and at the crossroads with Black Drove after a crash.

Cambs Live

A47 closed in both directions after crash

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
More than half a million pounds will be invested in the Autumn Micro Asphalt Surface Treatment Programme

73 roads to be repaired this month in Cambridgeshire – is yours on the...

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Maddie Durdant-Hollamby, of Wimblington

Cambs Live | Updated

Police believe boyfriend murdered Maddie and then killed himself 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon