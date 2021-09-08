Three Counties runners battle the half-marathon heat
Sarah-Jane Macdonald
- Credit: Sarah-Jane Macdonald
Three Counties runners were taken on a trip around the Norfolk countryside in sweltering heat for their latest half-marathon.
Seven members took on the Wissey Half Marathon on Sunday, which started and finished at Oxborough near Swaffham.
First runner home was Gary Bligh in 1:32:37, followed by Daniel Barnes in 1:41:51.
Matthew Knott secured a personal best (PB) of 1:42:43, ahead of Johnny Beesley, Aaron Peets, Tracy Adams and Tamara Barnes.
Jacqueline McGonigle was in five-mile road race action in Portrush, Northern Ireland with all proceeds going to Prostate Cancer UK.
Junior parkrun saw 32 runners take part in the 2k timed race on Sunday. First TCRC Junior home was Isaac Western in 9:55, Callum Bates 10:50 and Rowan Coultard 14:31.
OTHER PARKRUN RESULTS
King's Lynn
Phil Newton 24:13; Mark Mattless 24:15; Sarah Melton-Whitelam 26:32; Sarah-Jane Macdonald 27:12 2nd in age); Steve Whitelam 27:28; Tony Lamb 27:51; Anne-Marie Mattless 29:15 PB; Sarah Lamb 31:12.
March
Jonathan Quail 23:03; Emily Clarke 28:08; Victoria May 28:18; Melvin Green 29:26.
Boston
Colin Apps 26:57; Joely Apps 31:44.