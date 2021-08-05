News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
'Heck' of a run for Three Counties Running Club

Sarah-Jane Macdonald

Published: 10:25 AM August 5, 2021    Updated: 10:28 AM August 5, 2021
Gary Bligh Three Counties

Gary Bligh was first runner home for Three Counties in Lincolnshire. - Credit: Sarah-Jane Macdonald

Challenging, but rewarding may be the verdict for some Three Counties runners at the Heckington 10-mile race.

Gary Bligh, Vicki Newton and Phil Newton ran the two-lap race as part of the annual Heckington Show near Sleaford.

Vicki Newton Three Counties

Vicki Newton in action for Three Counties. - Credit: Sarah-Jane Macdonald

Phil Newton Three Counties

Phil Newton in action for Three Counties. - Credit: Sarah-Jane Macdonald

Gary was the first TCRC runner home in a time of 1:08:00, Vicki followed in 1:21:22 ahead of Phil in 1:24:12.

Dawn Ball and Victoria May took part in the Medal chaser Suffolk event at Haughley Park, a six-hour endurance trail run where you run as many of the 5.27k laps as possible within the time limit.

Dawn completed three laps (10 miles) in 1:39:49 and Victoria ran four laps to secure her half marathon in 2:34:24.

Victoria May and Dawn Ball Three Counties

Victoria May and Dawn Ball took part in a six-hour endurance run in Suffolk. - Credit: Sarah-Jane Macdonald

Matthew Knott had a fantastic 5k run at Rothay Park in the Lake District, finishing second in his age category and 11th of 117 runners.

Junior parkrun saw TCRC's Isaac Western run his 100th parkrun at Wisbech; he has a personal best (PB) of 9:18 at seven-years-old and was presented with a centenary shirt.

There was 31 runners at the parkrun last weekend - first TCRC runner home was Zoe Wilson in 9:29, then Isaac in 9:59, Callum Bates with 11:32 and Emma Wilson in a PB of 13:55.

There will be no junior parkrun at Wisbech on Sunday due to an event being held in the park.

Other TCRC juniors ran at March and out of 44 runners, Sam Quail came third in 8:46, Alex Quail crossed in 12:42, Alice Lines 14:30 and Ella Lines in 16:50.

OTHER PARKRUN RESULTS

MARCH
Jonathan Quail 22:13 15th/173
Samuel Quail 26:38 51st/173
Laura Vincent 33:08

KING'S LYNN
Aaron Petts 24:21.

