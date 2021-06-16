Published: 1:06 PM June 16, 2021 Updated: 1:20 PM June 16, 2021

David Hammond, Matt Hunter and Cheryl Lenton took part in an Olympic triathlon, Aquabike race and a sprint triathlon. - Credit: Three Counties Running Club

Three Counties Running Club members, Cheryl Lenton, Matt Hunter and David Hammond took part in a fantastic event last weekend held at Tallington Lakes.

The course set near Stamford was host to an Olympic triathlon, sprint triathlon and an Olympic Aquabike race.

The swim is in a warm lake to either the first, second or third buoy depending on the chosen distance.

The cycle route consisted of the SuperSprint and sprint over one lap, the Olympic sprint course was two laps and the run follows the road, running past the sailing centre with lakeside views.

Cheryl took part in the sprint triathlon which consisted of a 750m swim, a 27.4km cycle ride and a 5km run, finishing in a time of 1:56:09 (swim 20:45, cycle 1:00:53 and run 28:32).

Matt completed the Olympic distance open water triathlon which consisted of a 1500m swim, cycle 46.8km and run 10km with a swim time of 29:58, cycle 1:41:35 and a run time of 1:02:17.

David Hammond finished the Olympic Aquabike event in a combined time of 2:19:57 and was first in his age category.

Club members Steve Whitelam, Sarah Melton-Whitelam, Matt Hunter, Arthur Sargeant, Tom Sargeant and Sarah-Jane Macdonald took part in the RAFA rides cycle event.

Arthur and Tom Sargeant took part in the RAFA rides fundraising event. - Credit: Three Counties Running Club

The fundraising cycle challenge was to support the welfare work for RAF serving personnel, veterans and their families. The overall response was phenomenal and has raised over £104,607.

The members all signed up to take part in the Real event which was due to be held in 2020 but unfortunately due to Covid, the event was postponed and held as a Virtual event this year.

Sarah Melton-Whitelam Sarah-jane Macdonald, Steve Whitelam and Matt Hunter took part in the RAFA rides fundraising cycle event. - Credit: Three Counties Running Club

The event offered distances from 30, 70 or 100 miles. The cyclists took to local roads to cover their chosen distance covering Long Sutton, Welney, Melton Mowbray and Islington to name a few.

Distances covered were: Sarah 30 miles, Sarah-Jane, Steve, Arthur and Tom 70 miles and Matt an impressive 100.

Wisbech junior parkrun saw a smaller field this week of 33 runners, perhaps due to the warm weather.

First home for TCRC Juniors was Daniel Beitans 9:37 PB, Isaac Western 9:41, Rowan Coultard 13:57 and Kallum Hall 14:02.