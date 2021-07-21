Published: 4:44 PM July 21, 2021

Phil and Vicki Newton and Dawn Ball took part in the Holkham 10k event. - Credit: Three Counties Running Club

While some members raced at home, others flew the Three Counties Running Club flag from over four thousand miles away.

Phil and Vicki Newton and Dawn Ball took part in the Holkham 10k event, consisting of mixed terrain.

Vicki finished in 48:37 and fifth in her age group, Dawn crossed in 51:12 and Phil recorded a time of 52:35.

Mandy Doggett completed her Land's End to John O'Groats challenge five months early while in Bahrain, Andi Woolley took on his first time trial event, the 18km ITT challenge.

Mandy Doggett finished her LEJOG - Land's End to John O'Groats challenge five months early. - Credit: Three Counties Running Club

Andi started at 4.30am at a temperature of 34 degrees, but that did not prevent him finishing 47th out of 123 riders in 30:51.

Andi Woolley in action at the 18km ITT challenge in Bahrain. - Credit: Three Counties Running Club

Wisbech junior parkrun saw 24 runners take part - first TCRC junior runner home was Isaac Western in a time of 10:18 and Rowan Coultard in 13:57.

With Covid restrictions lifting, junior parkrun sees the return of the 11-14-year olds, having previously allowed 4-10-year olds to run.

The free, timed 2k events starts at 9am every Sunday at Wisbech Park.

To take part, visit the parkrun website to get your child's free barcode.