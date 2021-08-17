Published: 5:30 PM August 17, 2021

Some Three Counties members took part in the London Landmarks half-marathon event (left), while TCRC runner Jacqueline McGonigle ran a 10k in Northern Ireland. - Credit: Sarah-Jane Macdonald

A trip to the capital was the order of the day for Three Counties runners as they reflected upon landmark moments of the past two years.

With Covid, this year's London Landmarks half-marathon event was re-themed to commemorate and reflect upon the moments of 2020 and 2021, as well as the actions of key workers.

A mile of the route was dedicated to running in memory of a loved one who passed away during the pandemic.

Some of the members also ran to help raise money for charities.

Rod Sinnott, Lee Johnson, Sarah Johnson, Sarah Melton-Whitelam, Steve Whitelam, Lorraine Parker and Gary Ingrey ran for the Pituitary Foundation.

Ewa Szczygielska was running for the National Austistic Society and Steve Clarke for the British Heart Foundation. Other members running were Sarah and Tony Lamb and Donna Johnson.

First TCRC runner home was Lee in 1:32:26, followed by Rod (1:33:43), Sarah Johnson (2:02:45), Gary (2:03:43), Lorraine (2:09:56 PB), Tony (2:15:34), Donna (2:15:42 PB), Steve Whitelam (2:17:31), Sarah Melton-Whitelam (2:19:54 PB), Sarah Lamb (2:38:08), Steve Clarke (2:55:09) and Ewa (2:59:44 PB).

Jacqueline McGonigle took part in the Felle 10k in Belfast and finished in a time of 1:19:21.

There was 31 runners at Wisbech junior parkrun on Sunday with first TCRC junior home Keira Fines in 10:13, Isaac Western crossed in 14:22 and Clay Fines in a personal best of 14:28.

OTHER PARKRUN RESULTS

King's Lynn

Matt Hunter 24:24; Aaron Petss 24:55; Sarah Johnson 25:17; Lorraine Parker 27:02; Steve Whitelam 27:51; Tony Lamb 28:08; Laura Vincent 31:06 and Sarah Lamb 31:38.



Margate

Steve Rhodes 28:28 and Sandra Rhodes 34:27



March

Melvin Green 29:30.



Heartlands

Rickie Trundle 21:17.



Isabel Trail

Diane Tyler 32:41.



Wollaton Hall

Colin Apps 34:22 and Joely Apps 36:22.