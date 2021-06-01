Three Counties Running Club members take part in Land's End to John O'Groats virtual event
Sarah-Jane Macdonald, Three Counties Running Club
- Credit: Three Counties Running Club.
Three Counties Running Club members Sandra Rhodes and Janette Smith took part in the Virtual LEJOG event – Land’s End to John O’Groats.
The idea of the virtual event is to complete the distance of 874 miles in 12 months by either running, walking or both.
Janette and Sandra took on the challenge together running all different distances and multi terrain routes to complete the challenge.
They both finished two months ahead of time and have now started to run the challenge backwards, starting at John O’Groats and this time finishing at Land’s End!
TCRC member Jacqueline McGonigle and running buddy Dave took part in the Darkness to Light 5k event around Omagh.
The event takes place every year to raise awareness of Mental Health issues and remember those who have lost their lives to suicide. Jacqueline ended up running 3.3 miles in a time of 37.58. #itsoknottobeokay
The Wisbech Junior parkrun was held over the Bank Holiday weekend and 36 runners took part.
First home for TCRC was Issac Western 9:18 (personal best), Rowan Coultard 12:42 and Callum Bates 12:45.
The free 12-week beginners running course is underway but there is still time to join, with sessions taking place on Wednesdays (7-8pm) at Leverington Sports and Social Club for anyone new to running, returning from injury or just building confidence.
For more information and to book please email: activefenlandbookings@fenland.gov.uk.