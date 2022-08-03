Praise for Three Counties Running Club's 5k graduates

Three Counties Running Club saw their Couch to 5k group graduate at the end of July - Credit: TCRC

Three Counties Running Club saw their latest group of beginners graduate to a 5k parkrun at the end of July.

A free 12-week couch to 5k course started back in May, with sessions coached by Nick Sheehan at Leverington Sports & Social Club.

And the idea was to get those who have never run before to complete a 5k run while also helping those returning from injury or trying to regain their fitness.

A weekly set of skills and drills helped build confidence in running, fitness and stamina, with group members then picking a run buddy on a 5k club run.

Massive improvements were seen among the group and a club spokesperson said: "Some people when they started couldn't run 100m or even for a minute without stopping, so to complete their first 5k was an enormous achievement."

Daniel Barnes finished first at the latest Gorleston Cliffs parkrun in 17.55, ahead of Tamara Barnes (28.57).

And Dawn Ball (25.29) was second female and first in her age group at March, where Donna Johnson (28.55) and Victoria May (30.15) were also in action.

Club coach and member Gary Bligh, meanwhile, took on the Heckington 10-mile race hosted by Sleaford Striders AC.

Three Counties Running Club coach Gary Bligh at the Heckington 10 - Credit: TCRC

The event in Lincolnshire is part of the annual Heckington Show, first held in 1965 and still going strong.

And despite a very warm start to the day and mixed terrain on an undulating course, Bligh produced a fantastic run to cross the finish line in 1:09.02.

Parkrun results, Ferry Meadows: Colin Apps 26.12, Joely Apps 33.39.

King's Lynn: Ewa Szczygielska 29.46, Keith White 30.52, Stephanie Knight 41.54.

Pocket: Steve Rhodes 25.31, Sandra Rhodes 35.09.