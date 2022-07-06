Three Counties duo pass Olympic triathlon test

Three Counties Running Club's Matt Hunter and Cheryl Lenton took on the North Norfolk triathlon at Wells-next-the-Sea.

Staged by the Wells Harbour Maritime Trust, the Olympic distance event consists of a 1.5k open water swim in the harbour, an undulating 40k bike ride around coastal villages in a loop and mixed terrain 10k run following the coastal path and out onto the beach.

Hunter had competed before and, despite focusing on training for the Edinburgh marathon, finished in a fantastic time of 3:08.19 after splits of 28.00 (swim), 1:28.54 (bike) and 1:03.33 (run).

Lenton was making her event and distance debut and finished in a superb 3:11.26 with splits of 32.25, 1:32.15 and 1:03.50.

Other members took part in the first of the midweek Peterborough 5k series in Eye, with Gary Bligh (20.32) first home for the club.

Michelle Brown (22.00), Johnny Beesley (22.30), Dawn Ball (25.00), Donna Johnson (27.51) and Melvin Green (28.07) also ran.

Ball also took part in the Abbey 10k multi-terrain race hosted by Ramsey Runners and finished in 52.40.

Fenland Running Club held their annual Jane Tagney Memorial mile time trial recently.

Honorary member Greg Tagney served the club for many years and presented the trophies in memory of his wife, who passed away in 2010.

The club's age grading standards are set at gold (over 78%), silver (over 68%) and bronze (over 58%) and Richard Agger finished as best male (77.27) and Melissa Milham as best female (65.88).

Roger Williams was best male 'Hurrier' (57.53) and Didem Ucuncu was best female'Hurrier' (48.23).

Ian King represented the club at the Holkham 10k and clocked 59.17 in hot conditions.

Fenland Running Club's Ian King at the Holkham 10k - Credit: FRC

March AC junior Luke Cumbridge clocked 4.37 in a recent track event, while Tina Lambert completed the 25-mile Man v Coast Challenge.

March AC's Tina Lambert at the Man v Coast Challenge - Credit: March AC

Kanina O'Neil was first female in the Fen Gallop 10k, clocking 40.42, while Henrik Stoner smashed his personal best to finish in 43.06.

Barry Head won a trophy as first adult in the four-mile race, with Roxum O'Neil not far behind in 28.17.

March AC members at the Fen Gallop - Credit: March AC

Kai Stoner (28.26) and Luke Royston (37.42) were also in action for March.

Results, Jane Tagney Memorial: Tom Richards 76.20, John Chapman 75.29, Daniel Spiller 72.63, Pete Lunt 72.10, Derek Barsby 69.85, Nigel Marlow 66.91, Ade Mills 65.88, Jac Richards 65.27, Gemma Rose 65.15, Max Pearson 64.23, Catherine Swann 60.69, John Welbourn 56.25, Ian Milburn 54.03, Barbara Welbourn 53.20, Sarah Rippon 51.89, Greg Tagney 39.06.

Parkrun, Alton Water (TCRC): Steve Rhodes 26.09, Sandra Rhodes 35.20.

Brandon Country Park (TCRC): Lou Mayer 35.02.

Braunston (TCRC): Colin Apps 28.31, Joely Apps 34.40.

King's Lynn (Three Counties RC): Morgan Harrison 19.23, Zoe Wilson 23.58, Alice Ingman 29.23, Luke Wilson 32.20, Steve Wilson 32.20.

(Fenland RC): David Brammer 26.22, Trevor Sutherill 26.41, Sarah Gauvin 27.48, Jane Greenwood 29.53, Ian Milburn 30.44.

Sandringham Park (Fenland RC): Rod Sinnott 22.46, Tom Richards 25.10, Paul Griffin 25.18, Stuart Follen 25.19, Nigel Marlow 25.50, Larissa Follen 31.08.







