Three Counties Running Club just as busy as usual despite less days

Published: 4:34 PM March 3, 2021

Alice Ingman of Three Counties Running Club with her virtual Florida Run medal. - Credit: TCRC

February may be the shortest month of the year but it still proved a busy time for Three Counties Running Club.

Many from the club paid their respect to Captain Sir Tom Moore ran a virtual 10k, raising £250 for the NHS charity he championed by donating the entry fee they would have spent.

In total 27 took part.

Tamara Barnes raised money and awareness for Cancer Research as she clocked up over 75 miles while Leanne Taylor, who has returned to running after a slight break, completed 100km in the month as part of her rehabilitation.

Alice Ingman meanwhile didn’t let flights to the USA stop her from completing a run in Lake Louisa State Park.

She simply substituted the forests of Florida and run a virtual half-marathon through the villages of Leverington, Newton and Gorefield, completing the 13.1 miles in two hours 10 minutes, 15 minutes quicker than her previous best for the distance.