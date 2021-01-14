Charity and challenges spell out lockdown for Three Counties Running Club
- Credit: TCRC
Three Counties Running Club are back to trying to keep their athletes active - and have been in thick of another lockdown challenge.
The latest, set by Tracey Else, challenged them to head down streets that began with the letters that spelt out lockdown.
Running or walking was allowed but all streets had to be ticked off in one session with the results and photographs shown on either Garmin or Strava apps as evidence.
The winners were those who did it in the shortest or longest distance.
One TCRC member decided to help a charity very close to her heart by taking part in an event to raise money for Breast Cancer Research.
Sarah-Jane Macdonald ran a virtual half marathon race called Jog on Cancer.
The founder of the charity has just finished her final chemo treatment after being diagnosed with breast cancer and is well on the road to recovery.
Macdonald said: "Cancer has affected so many people and taken so many lives. I personally have been effected by cancer so by me taking part in a half marathon is the very least I could do."