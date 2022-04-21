Three Counties Running Club delighted by Easter Run return

Three Counties Running Club was pleased to be able to hold it's Easter Bunny Run again this year.

After two years of having to cancel the event due to Covid, it was fantastic to get the community out again and hold an event the whole family can take part in.

The sun was shining for the timed 5k race and 1k fun run, with medals given to all finishers and sweet treats for those involved in the longer event, kindly donated by Melvin Green.

There was also an Easter Egg hunt, tombola, face painting, cake stall and Finchys were on hand to sell food and drink.

The one-lap fun run around the park included 43 runners and produced a sprint finish, with Maisie Macdonald and Henry Pittock crossing the line together in a great time of three minutes 49 seconds.

The 5k race included 19 runners, with Morgan Harrison finishing first in 20.20, followed by clubmate Michelle Brown in 21.28.

Jenson Reeves (22.46) finished third, with Freddie Hubbard (24.25), Isaac Western (24.58), Jack Baxter (25.06) and Erin Bellamy (25.07) not too far apart.

Oscar Smithee (27.02), Jason Western (27.26), Jordan Lancaster (28.07), Filipe Lesiak (29.49), Sarah Rippin (29.54) and Karen Moore (29.58) all dipped below the 30-minute mark.

And completing the line-up were Logan Fearn (30.14), Luke Royston (32.16), Katrina Doyle (32.30), Anna Lesiak (35.35) and Charlie Whyte (37.31).

Three Counties RC holds sessions in Cambridgeshire, Norfolk and Lincolnshire, including Friday night runs from the church in Long Sutton, with £100 raised as a thank you for the use of their facilities.

March AC's Kanina O'Neil equalled the female course record at March parkrun, set in 2016, with a fourth personal best in five outings, while Luke Cumbridge was fastest member in 17.57.

March AC's Kanina O'Neil equalled the female course record at March parkrun - Credit: March AC

Henrik Stoner, Serge Lambert and Karen Dando also set personal bests, along with James Arran, who celebrated his 40th birthday with an amazing running cake.

March AC's Luke Cumbridge was fastest at March parkrun - Credit: March AC

Steven Raven and Hugh Harris travelled to Great Yarmouth to take on one of the hardest parkruns in the UK, with Raven finishing third in 24.16.

March AC's Karen Dando set a personal best at March parkrun - Credit: March AC

Parkrun results (Three Counties RC only), Belvoir Castle: Colin Apps 30.22; Joely Apps 39.42; Hunstanton: Naomi Smith 29.47; Kettering: Tracey Else 27.32; King's Lynn: Victoria May 26.26; Donna Johnson 31.12; Laura Vincent 31.12; Stephanie Knight 40.10; Lac du Divonne: Steve Rhodes 24.29; Sandra Rhodes 33.42; March: Melvin Green 32.18; Sandringham: Sophie Kirtley 37.51; Sheringham: Lee Johnson 21.02; Sarah Johnson 32.40.