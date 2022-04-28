Athletes enjoy Boston Marathon outings - at home and abroad!
- Credit: TCRC
Local athletes had plenty to cheer at the Boston Marathon - at home and abroad!
Three Counties Running Club had three members in action at the event in Lincolnshire, which boasts one of the flattest and fastest courses in the country.
Daniel Barnes made his debut over the 26.2-mile distance and clocked a hugely impressive time of 3:14.35.
And after Craig Freestone completed his second marathon in 3:36.54 - two weeks on from his distance debut at Manchester - Alice Ingman was another debutant who came home in 5:11.10.
Clubmate David Hammond took on the half marathon distance, meanwhile, and set his second-fastest time for 13.1 miles, clocking 2:15.23.
March AC's Mike Blackledge was also in action over the shorter of the two distances in Lincolnshire and came home in 1:52.18.
Meanwhile, Andy Cole crossed the Atlantic to compete in the 'other' Boston Marathon in the USA.
Most Read
- 1 Ruth Neave: Who is Rikki Neave's mum and where is she now?
- 2 ‘The Murder of Rikki Neave: The Mother's Story’ to air on Channel 5
- 3 Ruth Neave thanks jury after man found guilty of Rikki’s murder
- 4 American military aircraft has in-flight emergency off coast
- 5 Tributes to newly-married army veteran killed in crash on A16
- 6 Shooters American Diner moving to Three Lions Sports Bar in March
- 7 James Watson, 41, found guilty of murdering Rikki Neave in 1994
- 8 Police issue e-scooter warning after rider stopped on High Street
- 9 Cash and cigarettes ‘stolen by armed thieves’ at city Tesco Express
- 10 Romano-British burial site unearthed in Fen town
Regarded as one of the most prestigious and hardest marathons on the calendar - as well as being the oldest annual marathon - it inspired Cole to clock a fabulous time of 3:26.10.
March AC's Oliver Goodwin beat his parkrun best by two minutes and 12 seconds, while Kai Stoner completed the Downham Market Academy course in 24.18 for a personal best of his own.
*Three Counties RC members took part in the Keith Hall Memorial Thorney 10k earlier in the month, with Matthew Knott leading them home in 44.44.
Mark Mattless (49.16) was next home, as Tamara Barnes (54.32) and Naomi Smith (56.33) clocked personal bests.
Dawn Ball (56.33) and Victoria May (57.02) were next to finish, as Alice Ingram (59.07) set a personal best ahead of Anne-Marie Mattless (1:02.07).
Parkrun results, Boston: Colin Apps 25.07; Joely Apps 33.16.
King's Lynn: Tracey Else 25.20; Craig Freestone 25.21.
March: Laura Vincent 32.45; Donna Johnson 32.46.
Sandringham: Andi Woolley 21.04; Steve Rhodes 24.42; Sandra Rhodes 36.16; Sophie Kirtley 38.36.