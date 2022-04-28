Athletes enjoy Boston Marathon outings - at home and abroad!

Three Counties RC trio David Hammond, Dan Barnes and Craig Freestone in Boston - Credit: TCRC

Local athletes had plenty to cheer at the Boston Marathon - at home and abroad!

Three Counties Running Club had three members in action at the event in Lincolnshire, which boasts one of the flattest and fastest courses in the country.

Daniel Barnes made his debut over the 26.2-mile distance and clocked a hugely impressive time of 3:14.35.

And after Craig Freestone completed his second marathon in 3:36.54 - two weeks on from his distance debut at Manchester - Alice Ingman was another debutant who came home in 5:11.10.

Three Counties RC member Alice Ingman at Boston - Credit: TCRC

Clubmate David Hammond took on the half marathon distance, meanwhile, and set his second-fastest time for 13.1 miles, clocking 2:15.23.

March AC's Mike Blackledge was also in action over the shorter of the two distances in Lincolnshire and came home in 1:52.18.

March AC's Mike Blackledge running the Boston half marathon - Credit: March AC

Meanwhile, Andy Cole crossed the Atlantic to compete in the 'other' Boston Marathon in the USA.

Regarded as one of the most prestigious and hardest marathons on the calendar - as well as being the oldest annual marathon - it inspired Cole to clock a fabulous time of 3:26.10.

March AC's Andy Cole ran the Boston Marathon in the USA - Credit: March AC

March AC's Oliver Goodwin beat his parkrun best by two minutes and 12 seconds, while Kai Stoner completed the Downham Market Academy course in 24.18 for a personal best of his own.

*Three Counties RC members took part in the Keith Hall Memorial Thorney 10k earlier in the month, with Matthew Knott leading them home in 44.44.

Mark Mattless (49.16) was next home, as Tamara Barnes (54.32) and Naomi Smith (56.33) clocked personal bests.

Dawn Ball (56.33) and Victoria May (57.02) were next to finish, as Alice Ingram (59.07) set a personal best ahead of Anne-Marie Mattless (1:02.07).

Parkrun results, Boston: Colin Apps 25.07; Joely Apps 33.16.

King's Lynn: Tracey Else 25.20; Craig Freestone 25.21.

March: Laura Vincent 32.45; Donna Johnson 32.46.

Sandringham: Andi Woolley 21.04; Steve Rhodes 24.42; Sandra Rhodes 36.16; Sophie Kirtley 38.36.