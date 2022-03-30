Woolley toasts duathlon win, as Toni tops 20-mile charts

Three Counties Running Club saw member Andi Woolley claim an excellent age group win in his first solo duathlon - in Bahrain.

Woolley travelled to the Middle East to compete as part of the WTO Asian Championship race, with the sprint duathlon including a 5k run, 20k bike ride and closing 2.5k run.

The temperature at the start of the race was 24 degrees and went up to 28 by the conclusion, with strong winds making things more difficult.

But Woolley produced a fantastic race to clock times of 21.35 for the 5k run, 31.40 for the 20k bike leg and 12.04 for the 2.5k run for a total time of 1:06.47, including transition.

That saw him finish in 16th place overall in a field of 155 solo athletes and first in his category.

Meanwhile, fellow member Jacqueline McGonigle travelled to the scenic hills of Tyrone in Ireland to take part in the fifth annual Clogher Valley 5k.

And on a warm sunny day, on a hilly but enjoyable course, she recorded a time of 33.12 to help raise funds for the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.

Others tackled parkrun challenges, with Jonathan Beesley clocking 21.25 at King's Lynn and Jennie Ambrose a personal best 30.07 at Blickling.

Colin Apps (26.47) and Joely Apps (33.44) ran at Belton House, while Steve Rhodes (24.57) and Sandra Rhodes (41.07) were at Haverhill.

Sophie Kirtley (35.50) ran at Hunstanton, Arthur Sargeant (28.14) at Akrotiri and a group of four at Downham Market.

Dawn Ball was first in age and second female in 24.31, while Victoria May (27.39) was first in age and Tracey Else (27.41) second in age as Stephanie Knight (39.09) also ran.

March AC's Toni Alcarez (blue) at the Bedford Autodrome 20-mile race - Credit: March AC

March Athletic Club's Toni Alcarez took on the 20-mile run at the Bedford Autodrome on Mother's Day and celebrated with a personal best as first female finisher.

The race took place on traffic-free motor-racing circuit, with Alcarez funning six full laps in 2:13.40.