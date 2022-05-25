Three Counties RC enjoy triathlon, March AC members make their mark

Three Counties RC members face the camera at Hunstanton - Credit: TCRC

A group of 10 Three Counties Running Club members took on the Sunny Hunny Sprint Triathlon organised by Kings Lynn Tri Club.

Inspired three years ago by club Ironman Arthur Sargeant and resident swim coach Matt Hunter, a group formed the unofficial Long Sutton Tri Club.

The event included a 200m pool swim, 18k bike ride and 3.5k run, with an early start on a warm day.

After eight lengths in the Oasis Leisure Centre pool, the three-lap bike route headed towards Old Hunstanton and back, into a headwind, with one big hill to tackle on each circuit.

The run along the promenade turned at the lighthouse and went back across the green to the finish line, with Jonny Clark finishing 28th in 1:00.38.

Steve Whitelam was 40th in 1:03.30, with Matt Hunter 45th in 1:04.12 and Phil Newton 46th in 1:04.26.

Sarah-Jane Macdonald was 47th overall and second in age group in 1:04.58, with Lauren Day 50th and first in age in 1:05.06 and Cheryl Lenton 51st and third in age in 1:05.22.

Sarah Melton-Whitelam was 52nd and second in age in 1:05.25, with Jayne Spurrier 57th and first in age in 1:07.48 and Lorraine Parker 64th and second in age in 1:09.48.

Jacqueline McGonigle ran the Dumnaph 5k trail run in 35.52, as well as the Maguire Running Club's five-mile event in 51.05.

*March AC's Oliver Goodwin put in another amazing shift to complete an 80-mile run in difficult running conditions.

March AC's Oliver Goodwin (centre) after his latest 80-mile run - Credit: March AC

Five club members took on the Deeping 10k, with Henrik Stoner clocking 44.14 as Geraldine Latham (44.57) finished second in her age category with a grading of 78.1.

Karen Patterson came home in 48.05, with Mike Blackledge 49.29 also in action as Kai Stoner finished the 3k fun run in 14.15.

March AC members at the Deeping 10k - Credit: March AC

Ryan Jarvis continued his marathon mission at Worcester, where he clocked 4:19 on a picturesque but difficult course to reach the halfway mark in his quest to complete 52 marathons in a year.

Parkrun results (all Three Counties RC members) - Ferry Meadows: Craig Freestone 20.52, Tracey Else 25.32.

March: Dawn Ball 24.53, Victoria May 28.02, Melvin Green 30.00, Laura Vincent 32.10, Donna Johnson 32.10, Steve Clarke 37.15.

Rutland: Colin Apps 27.39, Joely Apps 33.14.

Rushmer: Steve Rhodes 26.35, Sandrea Rhodes 35.35.







