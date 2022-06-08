Three Counties duo cheer parkrun centenary, as March AC pair make mark

Three Counties Running Club members get into the Jubilee spirit at parkrun - Credit: TCRC

Three Counties Running Club duo Tracey Else and Laura Vincent had celebrations of their own over the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

The pair completed their 100th parkrun, with 27 club members in a field of 287 getting into the spirit and dressing up in red, white and blue, with Union Jacks, masks and bunting on display.

Else began her parkrun journey in 2015 at King's Lynn, which she has completed 49 times, with six at March, two at Littleport and others at Brandon, Lyme, Wythenshawe and Hunstanton to name a few. She clocked 29.53 this time.

Vincent started in 2017 at March, which she has completed 83 times, with other outings at King's Lynn and Littleport and completed a course best of 29.52 on the big day.

Rickie Trundle was first home for the club in 26th in 20.21, with Lauren Day 50th in 23.20, for third female and first in age group.

Mark Mattless (23.37) was followed by Dawn Ball (24.08), who was seventh female and first in age, while Gary Bligh clocked 24.08 and Claire Smithee a personal best 25.17 alongside Craig Freestone and Jonathan Quail.

Tracy Pratt (26.38) was first in age, while Melvin Green (28.53) and David Hammond (29.06) ran course bests and Ewa Szczygielska (30.14) had a personal best.

Matt Hunter (26.08), Debbie Agger (26.41), Naomi Smith (27.53), Anne-Marie Mattless (29.44), Frances Salter (29.47), Steve Whitelam (29.49), Donna Johnson (29.52), Lou Mayer (31.11), Tracy Adams (31.12), Sarah Lamb (33.51), Steve Clarke (34.32), Keith White (34.33) and Stephanie Knight (40.13) also took part.

Daniel Barnes was seventh in a field of 288 at Gorleston Cliffs in 19.22 and Tamara Barnes (28.18) was third in her age group.

Three Counties Running Club's Anne-Marie and Mark Mattless - Credit: TCRC

Mark and Anne-Marie Mattless took part in the Marham Flyers Jubilee 10k on Sunday, around the RAF base, and clocked 47.59 and 1:01.09 respectively.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline McGonigle ran the sixth annual Washingbay Green 10k in Lough Neagh, County Tyrone and finished in 1:14.00.

*March AC's long-distance stars Ryan Jarvis and Oliver Goodwin took part in the Zig Zag Running Jubilee Jamboree marathon at Hinchingbrooke Park.

March AC's Oliver Goodwin - Credit: March AC

Jarvis came home in just under four hours to move a step closer to reaching his target of running 52 marathons in a year, while Goodwin closed 5:23.22 as he attempts 12 in 12 months.

Scott Bywater finished the Marham Flyers 10k in 53.05, where Dean Markille was seventh in a duathlon event in 1:20.21.

James Arran (1:30.01) was next home, with Jon Long (1:38.06), Hugh Harris (1:38.19) and Steve Starr (1:38.37) in 30th, 31st and 32nd respectively.

March AC members at the Marham Flyers Jubilee duathlon - Credit: March AC

Other parkrun results (Three Counties RC) - Amager Strandpark: Steve Rhodes 24.24, Colin Apps 29.07, Sandra Rhodes 32.47, Joely Apps 33.06.

Cannock Chase: Diane Tyler 32.08.