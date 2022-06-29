Three Counties RC, March AC enjoy more challenges

Three Counties Running Club members at the Green Wheel Relay - Credit: TCRC

Local athletes put their best feet forward in a range of different challenges recently.

Three Counties Running Club members took on the Sandringham 5k and half marathon races, raising money for good causes.

Ewa Szczygielska clocked 31.47 in the shorter event, taking 10 minutes off last year's time, as Daniel Barnes (1:33.37), Jayne Spurrier (2:04.12), Anne-Marie Mattless (2:29.13) and Lou Mayer (2:42.44) ran 13.1 miles.

The Green Wheel Relay around Peterborough proved as popular as ever, with the seven stages covering a total of 50 miles.

Rickie Trundle (8.3, 1:01.51), Debbie Aggger (4.2, 38.11), Matthew Knott (6.4, 48.17), Tracey Else (8.2, 1:14.45), Craig Freestone (8.6, 1:03.11), Amy Baxter (7.6, 1:02.36) and Dawn Ball (5.7, 47.06) ran for Three Counties RC.

Several March AC members smashed personal bests at the Peterborough Grand Prix 5k Series.

Andrew Jakeman finished second in 15.58, ahead of Glenn Watts (16.27) and Niall Jackson (17.52), while Kanina O'Neil was second female overall in 18.13.

Steven Robinett (18.40) and Dean Markillie (20.03) bettered their bests, either side of Andy Cole (19.05) as Oliver Goodwin (21.40) also broke new ground.

Liam Lambert (20.12), Barry Head (20.29), Serge Lambert (21.26), Tina Lambert (24.35), Dawn Ball (25.00), Scott Bywater (26.12), Tricia Cole (27.29), Debra Watts (34.33) and Pat Brown (39.19) also ran, as Roxum O'Neil finished the 3k junior race in 12.59.

Ryan Jarvis clocked 4:26.34 at the Ricky Races Marathon, his 31st of the year, and ran a two-mile leg at the Stratford-upon-Avon Beer Relay in 13.05, before clocking 1:59 in a half marathon.

Jason Mottram finished the tough Brighton Trail marathon in 5:11.01, while Kanina O'Neill (39.31) led March home at the Abbey 10k.

Andy Cole (39.47) was first in his category, for the third time, as Steve Robinett (40.02), Toni Alcaraz (41.13) and Karen Patterson (49.44) also won age group prizes.

Barry Head (43.47), Michelle Prior (44.53), Tony Brown (46.20), Kevin Steward (50.18), Dawn Ball (52.40), Steve Starr (53.09), Jon Long (53.20) and Scott Bywater (53.51) completed the March line-up.

March AC juniors at the Abbey 10k event - Credit: March AC

Serge Lambert (9.35) led the juniors over 2.4k for second, as Archie Bullman (9.42), Roxum O'Neil (9.57) and Kai Stoner (9.58) filled third, fourth and fifth place.

Phoenix head (12.04) and Oakley Hall (12.32) were also in action.

Parkrun results (Three Counties RC only), Catton: Gary Ingrey 23.50, Matt Hunter 26.36, Sarah Melton-Whitelam 27.49, Steve Whitelam 29.19, Sarah Johnson 29.38, Lorraine Parker 35.13, Sarah Lamb 35.14.

Clare Castle: Steve Rhodes 25.01, Sandra Rhodes 57.25.

Derryoid Forest: Jacqueline McGonigle 37.21.

Hunstanton: Colin Apps 28.18, Joely Apps 33.40.

King's Lynn: Tracey Else 24.45, Stephanie Knight 40.27, Keith White 40.27.

March: Jonathan Quail 24.40, Donna Johnson 28.39, Laura Vincent 34.17.







