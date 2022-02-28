Three Counties members make mark at parkruns
- Credit: TCRC
Three Counties Running Club members took on various parkruns across the county at the weekend.
The King's Lynn event had a 309-strong field, with Daniel Barnes finishing seventh in a personal best of 18.12.
Jonathan Beesley clocked 20.58 in 27th, while Tamara Barnes took more than a minute off her personal best to finish third in her age category in 26.15 after recovering from Covid.
Lou Mayer (35.15) also produced a consistent run.
March parkrun included 122 runners, with Dawn Ball finishing 24th and first female in 24.49, ahead of third female Tracey Else and Jonathan Quail (27.00).
Victoria May and Donna Johnson finished together in 29.06, while Melvin Green clocked 29.25 ahead of Jennie Anne Ambrose, who ran a personal best 29.33 for second in her age group.
Colin Apps ran his 350th parkrun at Snowden Fields.
Other results, Brundall: Stephen Rhodes 24.38; Sandra Rhodes 33.05.
Market Rasen: Jonny Clark 22.51; Jodie Clark 28.49.
Snowden FIelds: Joely Apps 36.20; Colin Apps 36.21.