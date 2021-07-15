Runners slowly returning to normality thanks to Green Wheel Relay
Sarah-Jane Macdonald
- Credit: Three Counties Running Club
Normality is gradually returning for Three Counties Running Club.
Two teams entered this year's Green Wheel Relay, which starts and finishes at the Embankment in Peterborough covering 49 miles over seven legs.
Team Counties were Lee Johnson, Sarah Johnson, Dawn Ball, Gary Bligh, Matthew Knott, Michelle Brown and Amy Baxter finishing in a total time of six hours, two minutes and 47 seconds.
Team Three were Rickie Trundle, Debbie Agger, Donna Johnson, Gary Ingrey, Kersten Müller, Matt Hunter and Karen Smith finishing in a total time of 06:44:38.
Richard Stapleton took part in his first official race since lockdown running in the Marriott trail half marathon towards Norwich, finishing 12th overall.
Junior parkrun saw 40 runners at Wisbech Park last week on a slightly cooler day. First TCRC junior runner home was Isaac Western 9:37, Callum Bates 12:06 and Rowan Coultard 13:32.
Members also ran the Thetford half-marathon with Sarah Melton-Whitelam, Steve Whitelam, Tony Lamb and Tracy Adams taking part.
Sarah-Jane Macdonald finished the virtual Cowman City trails duathlon in 2:41:56, while Jacqueline McGonigle ran The Gaithouse Ultra - Compare NI Florida 24-hour challenge in 12:01:43.