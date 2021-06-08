News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Three Counties Running Club take on Boston and Blickling

Sarah-Jane Macdonald

Published: 9:24 AM June 8, 2021   
Anne-Marie, Amy and Dawn

Anne-Marie, Amy and Dawn - Credit: Three Counties Running Club

Three Counties Running Club were chomping at the bit to get back racing and jumped at the chance when entries opened to run at Boston and Blickling.

For the events to go ahead, Covid restrictions still had to be adhered to, which involved no emergency bag drops and staggered starts to stop people congregating.

The Boston ‘Mayflower 400’ half and full marathon is in its sixth year and is the flattest event in the country.

This event is usually held on the Sunday preceding USA Patriots' Day (third Monday of April, the day of the famous US Boston marathon).

The race starts at the Market place and finishes at Boston College.

It was a very warm and early start for the runners and TCRC had 2 members taking part in the half-marathon (13.1 miles) and 1 member in the full (26.2 miles).

Dawn Ball finished the half in a great personal best of 1:53:23 along with Anne-Marie Mattless finishing in 2:25:32.

Amy Baxter took on her first marathon at Boston finishing in a great time of 4:03:41PB, making her realise how close she is to her 4hour target.

Husband and wife duo Daniel and Tamara Barnes travelled to Aylsham in Norwich to take part in the Blickling half-marathon.

The route started and finished in Aylsham taking in the scenic country roads of Blickling.


Daniel and Tamara Barnes

Daniel and Tamara Barnes - Credit: Three Counties Running Club

Any profits from the event are reinvested into the local community through EPIC Norfolk - Exercising People In Communities.

This organisation is dedicated to improving lives in the county through physical activity opportunities.

Dan has run the half marathon distance before but this was Tamara’s first half marathon attempt.

There was 485 runners taking part and Dan had a fantastic run finishing in an amazing 19th position in a PB of 1:26:49.

Tamara had a great first half-marathon finishing in a great time of 2:18:13PB.

Wisbech junior parkrun saw 37 juniors running in the free timed 2k event on Sunday.

First TCRC runner home was Isaac Western 10:14, followed by Callum Bates (12:41) and Rowan Coultard in 14:05.

There is still time to join the free beginners running course. This takes place every Wednesday at 7pm - 8pm from Leverington Sports and Social club.

To book your place, email activefenlandbookings@fenland.gov.uk

