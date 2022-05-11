Stott takes top spot at Tydd St Giles Spring Open

Tydd St Giles saw 140 golfers take part in the annual Spring Open individual stableford recently.

The course was in fantastic condition and excellent weather greeted competitors, with Robert Stott coming out on top with 44 points.

Johnathan Housley-Stott finished three points back in second place, with Lewis Lee third with 38 points and Jesse Smith fourth on countback with 37.

Luke Rowell took Division One honours with 37 points on countback from Isaac Chaplain-Barton, with Mark Whittaker third on countback from Ady Bills, after both scored 36 points.

Mark Freear won Division Two with 36 points, one ahead of Bally Sigurdsson, as Dave Leedle took third on countback from Martyn Hale-Smith, as they both scored 34.

Daniel Brooks claimed a hole-in-one on the 11th, while nearest the pin prizes went to Paul Hunt (4th), Dean Nixon (8th), Lewis Lee (16th) and Dean Wright (18th) and Sean Graves took the longest drive on the 13th.

Organiser Gino Ciuffini thanked all golfers for taking part and the greenstaff for the excellent conditions, as well helper Trevor Sewell and the restaurant and bar staff for helping to make it a memorable day.



