News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > Sport

Stott takes top spot at Tydd St Giles Spring Open

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 1:52 PM May 11, 2022
Robert Stott and Dan Brooks celebrate at Tydd St Giles

Robert Stott and Dan Brooks celebrate at Tydd St Giles - Credit: Tydd St Giles Golf Club

Tydd St Giles saw 140 golfers take part in the annual Spring Open individual stableford recently.

The course was in fantastic condition and excellent weather greeted competitors, with Robert Stott coming out on top with 44 points.

Johnathan Housley-Stott finished three points back in second place, with Lewis Lee third with 38 points and Jesse Smith fourth on countback with 37.

Luke Rowell took Division One honours with 37 points on countback from Isaac Chaplain-Barton, with Mark Whittaker third on countback from Ady Bills, after both scored 36 points.

Mark Freear won Division Two with 36 points, one ahead of Bally Sigurdsson, as Dave Leedle took third on countback from Martyn Hale-Smith, as they both scored 34.

Daniel Brooks claimed a hole-in-one on the 11th, while nearest the pin prizes went to Paul Hunt (4th), Dean Nixon (8th), Lewis Lee (16th) and Dean Wright (18th) and Sean Graves took the longest drive on the 13th.

Organiser Gino Ciuffini thanked all golfers for taking part and the greenstaff for the excellent conditions, as well helper Trevor Sewell and the restaurant and bar staff for helping to make it a memorable day.


March News

Don't Miss

The Eastern Region Special Operations Unit on site at the Dog in a Doublet on Wednesday (May 4).

Cambs Live News

Two arrested in police investigation into drugs supply near Whittlesey

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
17-year-old Maddison Pauley (pictured) from Chatteris is a finalist in the 15th Top Model competition.

Maddison, 17, finalist in Top Model fashion competition

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
A man in his 30s has died following a crash in the A1101 Wisbech Road, Welney.

Norfolk Live News

Man dies after car crashes into ditch in Norfolk village

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The A47 will be shut for eight nights both ways between Thorney and Guyhirn

A47 at Guyhirn to shut for eight nights in May and June

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon