BOXING: Jordan Gill ready to ‘Thrill’ in International showdown

PUBLISHED: 08:14 28 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:14 28 February 2019

Jordan Gill during a public workout in Peterborough on Wednesday ahead of his WBA International Championship fight. Picture: IAN CARTER

AdGarry Samuels

Chatteris sensation Jordan Gill is convinced the biggest night of his life can end in glory.

The unbeaten featherweight talent - one of the hottest properties in British boxing - takes on Emmanuel Dominguez for the WBA International title at the East of England Arena in Peterborough on Saturday.

The top-of-the-bill showdown will be screened live in the UK by Sky Sports and also shown across America - and ice-cool Gill, 24, believes he can kick his career onto the next level by taking victory and earning a place in the top 15 of the world rankings.

“There is obviously pressure as I need to perform,” admitted Gill, the winner of all 22 fights to date. “It’s a massive fight for my career that is being shown live on TV in the UK and in America, but I’m not nervous at all.

“The build-up has been really hectic with lots of media work, but that’s all part of the experience of being in big fights and hopefully there are many more to come.

“Getting into the top 15 of the world rankings is something I need at this stage of my career.

“It would put me on the right path to potentially fight for a world title in the next 12-18 months.

“The thought of Saturday not going well has not even come into my head.”

A crowd of close to 3,000 is expected on Saturday night and Gill - known as ‘The Thrill’ - has been responsible for selling round a third of those tickets.

And he admits that backing will be invaluable as he takes on Mexican warrior Dominguez who has won 24 of his 33 professional fights ahead of his first appearance in the UK.

Sixteen of those successes have been gained by knockout. He has also suffered seven losses and been involved in two draws.

“My preparation has gone well. I couldn’t be more fit and I couldn’t be more ready,” added Gill, who is trained by Dave Coldwell.

“I just can’t wait to get in there and make it a night to remember for all of my fans.

“I’ve sold 900 tickets myself and that support is absolutely unbelievable. The crowd will definitely have a big part of play on the night because it is going to be a hard fight.

“Dominguez is very tough, has heavy hands and boasts a good knockout percentage.

“He is aggressive, fit and will be in there for 12 rounds. I’m expecting it to go the distance on Saturday.

“But I know I can beat him, though. It’s about using my skills, using my intelligence, making him miss and making him pay.”

Most Read

Whitemoor Prison riot: six officers taken to hospital with range of injuries after being attacked on C wing. Elite enforcement squad called in.

Whitemoor Prison archive photo of the day prison officers walked out. Today (February 25) six officers were taken from the prison to hospital after violence broke out on C wing. Picture: ARCHANT

Horse injured when a group broke free and ran on to Wimblington bypass

Horse is in collision with two cars in Wimblington bypass. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE

More than 100 houses approved to be built in March with thousands of pounds ploughed into the local area

More than 100 houses approved to be built in March with thousands of pounds ploughed into the local area. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH.

Arsonists set fire to car in March

Arsonists set fire to a car in Robshaw Close in March at around 3am today (Wednesday February 27). Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW.

Two men deny carrying out series of armed robberies in March and Chatteris

Two late night filling stations and a convenience store were targetted last night by armed robbers. Both suspects appeared in court today (February 26). Picture: IAN CARTER

