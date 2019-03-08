Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Cricket: March Town pick up valuable points in loss

PUBLISHED: 08:30 23 August 2019

Saranga Rajaguru hits out for March Town (pic Pat Ringham)

Saranga Rajaguru hits out for March Town (pic Pat Ringham)

Archant

March Town picked up 14 invaluable points in their defeat at runaway Cambs & Hunts Premier League Division One leaders Sawston on Saturday.

Saranga Rajaguru showed his undoubted class against the champions elect, scoring 79 to push past the 1,000-run mark for the season.

Sri Lankan Rajaguru held firm as the rest of the top order fell to leave March in bother at 60-4.

And he had vital support from James Harradine in a fifth-wicket stand of 72, before Lewis Welcher (34) also contributed to a 77-run partnership.

Harradine fell for a season's best 55 as March were all out for 229 in 46 overs and, with captain Tyler Phillips unable to bowl, Rajaguru took the new ball.

Sawston slipped to 10-2 as the leg-spinner struck early blows on his way to a 3-28 haul, but a third-wicket stand of 158 proved key as the home side sealed a six-wicket win with five overs to spare.

March are due to host local rivals Wisbech Town in a derby on Saturday (12.30pm).

You may also want to watch:

The second team saw their promotion hopes hit by a heavy defeat at the hands of table-topping Godolphin in CCA Senior League Division One at The Avenue.

They performed well in the field, as Stuart Mills claimed 3-31 and veteran seamer Stuart Arnold (3-21) nabbed three wickets in four balls.

Nuwan Athukorala (2-35) nabbed a brace as the visistors were dismissed for 209 in the 45th over, but a poor batting display from March saw them shot out for just 89 in 35 overs.

They were in early trouble at 13-3 and man of the match Mills top scored with 21 batting at number eight.

March face a trip to Great Shelford firsts this weekend, while the third team are due to visit Needingham seconds, having conceded their match at Kimbolton seconds last weekend.

The fourths conceded their match to Burwell & Exning, meanwhile, and are due to play host to Isleham seconds at Doddington Sports Pavilion.

Sunday fixtures against Barnack and Chatteris were abandoned last weekend.

Latest standings: Sawston & Babraham 13-344, Eaton Socon 15-336, Histon 13-311, March Town 14-263, Cambridge 14-233, Wisbech Town 14-221, Foxton 14-175, Thriplow 15-143, Ramsey 14-135.

Most Read

Underground electrical fire suspected in March as police urge residents in nearby homes to stay inside

Emergency services at scene of suspected undeground electrical fire in March. : ARCHANT

Ten years behind bars for Chatteris teenager who brutally attacked ‘well-liked and vulnerable’ Speedy

Michael Cocksedge, of Treeway, Chatteris (inset left), has been jailed for ten years for assaulting �well-liked and vulnerable� Robet Lea, also known as Speedy (pictured), who will likely never be able to live independently again. Picture: Supplied / Cambridgeshire Police

Residents warned to stay inside and homes left without power after suspected underground electrical fire breaks out on March street

Emergency services on scene at a suspected underground electrical fire on Deerfield Road in March. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Woman got 13-year-old girl to take intimate pictures to send to man, court hears

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Driver taken to hospital after car ends up in ditch on A141 at Wimblington

A driver was taken to hospital after their car ended up in a ditch on the A141 at Wimblington this morning (Wednesday August 21). Picture: ROB SHAW.

Most Read

Underground electrical fire suspected in March as police urge residents in nearby homes to stay inside

Emergency services at scene of suspected undeground electrical fire in March. : ARCHANT

Ten years behind bars for Chatteris teenager who brutally attacked ‘well-liked and vulnerable’ Speedy

Michael Cocksedge, of Treeway, Chatteris (inset left), has been jailed for ten years for assaulting �well-liked and vulnerable� Robet Lea, also known as Speedy (pictured), who will likely never be able to live independently again. Picture: Supplied / Cambridgeshire Police

Residents warned to stay inside and homes left without power after suspected underground electrical fire breaks out on March street

Emergency services on scene at a suspected underground electrical fire on Deerfield Road in March. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Woman got 13-year-old girl to take intimate pictures to send to man, court hears

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Driver taken to hospital after car ends up in ditch on A141 at Wimblington

A driver was taken to hospital after their car ended up in a ditch on the A141 at Wimblington this morning (Wednesday August 21). Picture: ROB SHAW.

Latest from the Cambs Times

‘Home Alone’ nightmare at Fenland house as brothers aged 2 and 7 regularly left unsupervised while mum went out to work, court told

Fenland woman in court for neglect after teacher found brothers 7 and 2 left home alone and unsupervised. Image:: NSPCC

Cricket: March Town pick up valuable points in loss

Saranga Rajaguru hits out for March Town (pic Pat Ringham)

The only way is up says Neale-Wade principal with the academy showing huge increase in numbers gaining high marks in English and maths

Executive principal Jason Wing said: We are thrilled with these results and it is great to see improvements across the board, especially within Maths and English where we have worked hard to excel our provisions.

Golf: March members battle for honours

Nick Carter celebrates

GCSE results 2019: 80 per cent of students at Sir Harry Smith Community College achieve grades 9-4 in English and maths

Eighty per cent of all Year 11 students at Sir Harry Smith Community College in Whittlesey achieved a pass in English.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists