Cricket: March Town pick up valuable points in loss

Saranga Rajaguru hits out for March Town (pic Pat Ringham) Archant

March Town picked up 14 invaluable points in their defeat at runaway Cambs & Hunts Premier League Division One leaders Sawston on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Saranga Rajaguru showed his undoubted class against the champions elect, scoring 79 to push past the 1,000-run mark for the season.

Sri Lankan Rajaguru held firm as the rest of the top order fell to leave March in bother at 60-4.

And he had vital support from James Harradine in a fifth-wicket stand of 72, before Lewis Welcher (34) also contributed to a 77-run partnership.

Harradine fell for a season's best 55 as March were all out for 229 in 46 overs and, with captain Tyler Phillips unable to bowl, Rajaguru took the new ball.

Sawston slipped to 10-2 as the leg-spinner struck early blows on his way to a 3-28 haul, but a third-wicket stand of 158 proved key as the home side sealed a six-wicket win with five overs to spare.

March are due to host local rivals Wisbech Town in a derby on Saturday (12.30pm).

You may also want to watch:

The second team saw their promotion hopes hit by a heavy defeat at the hands of table-topping Godolphin in CCA Senior League Division One at The Avenue.

They performed well in the field, as Stuart Mills claimed 3-31 and veteran seamer Stuart Arnold (3-21) nabbed three wickets in four balls.

Nuwan Athukorala (2-35) nabbed a brace as the visistors were dismissed for 209 in the 45th over, but a poor batting display from March saw them shot out for just 89 in 35 overs.

They were in early trouble at 13-3 and man of the match Mills top scored with 21 batting at number eight.

March face a trip to Great Shelford firsts this weekend, while the third team are due to visit Needingham seconds, having conceded their match at Kimbolton seconds last weekend.

The fourths conceded their match to Burwell & Exning, meanwhile, and are due to play host to Isleham seconds at Doddington Sports Pavilion.

Sunday fixtures against Barnack and Chatteris were abandoned last weekend.

Latest standings: Sawston & Babraham 13-344, Eaton Socon 15-336, Histon 13-311, March Town 14-263, Cambridge 14-233, Wisbech Town 14-221, Foxton 14-175, Thriplow 15-143, Ramsey 14-135.