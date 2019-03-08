Advanced search

TENNIS: Derby glory for Chatteris ladies as they see off Ely City

PUBLISHED: 09:03 17 October 2019

The Chatteris Tennis Club team of, left to right, Miriam Penegar, Hayley Sizer, Cindy Burnley and Barbara Spilka. Picture: SUBMITTED

Archant

Chatteris Tennis Club's leading ladies are enjoying a fine start to the Cambs Winter League season.

Their first team of Miriam Penegar, Hayley Sizer, Cindy Burnley and Barbara Spilka recorded an emphatic 7-1 victory against Ely 2nds recently in Division Six.

They also beat Great Shelford 4ths by the same scoreline in their first outing of the new campaign last month.

Chatteris also have a second ladies squad playing in Division Seven. They are currently bottom after defeats in their opening three games.

There are four Chatteris men's sides playing in the Cambs Winter League with the 1sts having won their only Division Four fixture to date.

The 2nds have started with a win and a defeat in Division Seven while the 3rds lost their first game at the same level. The 4ths drew with Longstanton 1sts in Division Eight.

The club also had a successful summer when their teams play in the Hunts & Peterborough League.

Chatteris boast four hard courts, two of which have floodlights, with opportunities for players of all ages and abilities. Further information by calling 01354 695014 or by visiting www.chatteristennis.com

