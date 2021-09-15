News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Vinnie in Euro title contention after top three finish

Daniel Mason

Published: 3:47 PM September 15, 2021   
Vinnie Phillips of Benwick came third in the IAME Euro Series

Vinnie Phillips could well be one of the favourites to land a European title next season if he is able to show consistency, according to his uncle.

The Benwick go-kart talent finished third in his debut season in the IAME Euro Series, having recovered from a first round slip-up he had with previous team, Fusion Motorsport. 

However, Vinnie placed in the top five in the last three rounds to seal a top three spot overall in the Junior X30 class. 

“I think he’s done exceptionally well,” said Chris Phillips, Vinnie’s uncle. 

“He’s done very well, considering the two drivers that finished above him are both older and have previous European experience.” 

Having finished ninth in the first round in Belgium, Vinnie made the switch to Strawberry Racing where he saw an uplift in fortunes. 

A third-place spot in round two was followed by fifth and third in rounds three and four respectively, at events held in Spain and Italy as well as Belgium.

“The target was to finish in the top three, which was ambitious, but he managed to achieve it,” Chris said. 

“Once Strawberry got his confidence up, he became one of the most dominant drivers in the championship.   

“After round one, the results massively improved and had we had a better first round, then he would have been fighting for the title.” 

Due to his position in the Euro Series, Vinnie has qualified for the world championships in Italy next month. 

The youngster also competed in the Junior Rotax class for the first time, and Chris hinted there could be a chance the Brit will compete in two different classes. 

“He’s learnt to think ahead to win races in Europe and move through the pack as you need to know where you can attack and where you need to defend,” said Chris. 

“He’s looking forward to the world championships; that’s why he was so pleased with third in the Euro Series as it was only the top three that received an invite.

“To improve for next year, we need four good rounds.  

“Round one let us down this year, so if he can take what he’s learnt into next season, he’ll definitely be one of the favourites for the title.” 

