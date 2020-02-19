BOWLS: Hat-trick of hat-tricks as three players complete North Cambs indoor finals treble

Lynne Quibell and David Bailey with county presidents Matt Hewitt (left) and Sue Tolliday (right) following their Mixed Pairs triumph. Picture: SUBMITTED Archant

There were a hat-trick of hat-tricks at the North Cambs County Indoor Finals last Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Charlie Waling recorded a hat-trick of wins at the North Cambs County Finals. Picture: SUBMITTED Charlie Waling recorded a hat-trick of wins at the North Cambs County Finals. Picture: SUBMITTED

Charlie Waling, Lynne Quibell and Jackie Wilkes all triumphed in three events at Sutton St James BC . . . and Quibell still has the chance to claim a fourth county crown.

Waling was a prolific winner in the Men's ranks as he completed a Singles double and also starred in the Pairs final.

He beat Simon Peach 21-16 in the Singles and then followed up with a 21-11 verdict against David Thomas in the Senior Singles.

Waling also formed a successful alliance with Joseph Gowler as they beat Nigel Eagle and Tony Reed 22-12 in the Pairs showpiece.

Jackie Wilkes (left) is pictured with North Cambs ladies president Sue Tolliday. Picture: SUBMITTED Jackie Wilkes (left) is pictured with North Cambs ladies president Sue Tolliday. Picture: SUBMITTED

Reed and Eagle featured in a thrilling Men's Triples final as, along with county president Matt Hewitt, they triumphed 20-19 against Frank Howard, Andy Hailes and David Bailey after an extra end.

Gowler claimed another victory when beating Daniel Foreman 22-11 in the Under 25 Singles.

Wilkes was the most successful bowler in the female finals - although her task was made considerably easier as she received a walkover in the Singles final.

Wilkes did have to take to the green to beat Betty Reeve 21-9 in the Senior Singles and the landed the Triples crown along with Quibell and Wendy Featherstone as they beat June Warren, Margaret Pearce and Reeve 23-10.

Quibell's other two triumphs came in Mixed events.

She joined forces with Bailey to beat Jayne Thorpe and Hewitt 17-15 in the Pairs.

Quibell and Bailey then teamed up with Howard for a narrow Triples triumph as they edged out Thorpe, Hewitt and Rob Bonello 20-19.

Quibell could claim another title when her Featherstone face Reeve and Warren in a Ladies Pairs final being played on February 29.

All North Cambs winners advance to the English Bowling Federation national finals at Newark in April.

Colin Griffin was umpire on finals day while a raffle raised just over £100 to help towards the costs of green hire.

You may also want to watch:

NORTH CAMBS INDOOR FINALS RESULTS

Men

Singles: Charlie Waling bt Simon Peach 21-16.

Senior Singles: Charlie Waling bt David Thomas 21-11.

Pairs: Joseph Gowler/Charlie Waling bt Nigel Eagle/Tony Reed 22-12.

Triples: Matt Hewitt/Tony Reed/Nigel Eagle bt Frank Howard/Andy Hailes/David Bailey 20-19.

Ladies

Singles: Jackie Wilkes w/o.

Senior Singles: Jackie Wilkes bt Betty Reeve 21-9.

Triples: Jackie Wilkes/Wendy Featherstone/Lynne Quibell beat June Warren/Margaret Pearce/Betty Reeve 23-10.

Mixed

Under 25 Singles: Joseph Gowler bt Daniel Foreman 22-11.

Pairs: Lynne Quibell/David Bailey bt Jayne Thorpe/Matt Hewitt 17-15.

Triples: Frankie Howard/Lynne Quibell/David Bailey bt Jayne Thorpe/Rob Bonello/Matt Hewitt 20-19.