Weakened March Town still show defiance against league leaders
Despite the outcome, an under-strength March Town Ladies showed their character in the Cambridgeshire Women’s County League.
A lack of recognised midfielders proved pivotal as three goals in quick succession led to an 8-3 defeat at home to Netherton United Ladies in the Premier Division on Sunday.
Kelsey Ramm’s neat finish made it 3-1 at half-time before Netherton struck on the hour mark, but March reacted fast when Emma Searle slotted home.
Ramm stepped up from the penalty spot after a teammate was fouled, as the league leaders were rattled when Liv Holden almost bagged an equaliser.
But with 15 minutes to play, some fine finishing confirmed the victory in a result that perhaps did not reflect March’s performance.
Hares boss Gary Davis said: “With two full-backs, a centre-back and a striker in midfield, it was a great effort.”
March host Peterborough Northern Star Ladies Reserves at Estover playing fields on June 13, 2pm.
