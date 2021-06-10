Published: 6:30 AM June 10, 2021

Emma Searle was on target for March Town Ladies in their league defeat to Netherton United Ladies. - Credit: Steve Hone

Despite the outcome, an under-strength March Town Ladies showed their character in the Cambridgeshire Women’s County League.

A lack of recognised midfielders proved pivotal as three goals in quick succession led to an 8-3 defeat at home to Netherton United Ladies in the Premier Division on Sunday.

Kelsey Ramm’s neat finish made it 3-1 at half-time before Netherton struck on the hour mark, but March reacted fast when Emma Searle slotted home.

Ramm stepped up from the penalty spot after a teammate was fouled, as the league leaders were rattled when Liv Holden almost bagged an equaliser.

Kelsey Ramm scored twice for March Town Ladies in their defeat to Netherton United Ladies. - Credit: Steve Hone

But with 15 minutes to play, some fine finishing confirmed the victory in a result that perhaps did not reflect March’s performance.

You may also want to watch:

Hares boss Gary Davis said: “With two full-backs, a centre-back and a striker in midfield, it was a great effort.”

March host Peterborough Northern Star Ladies Reserves at Estover playing fields on June 13, 2pm.