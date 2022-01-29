Whittlesey Athletic captain Harry Jenkins was disappointed with his team not being able to take their chances against league leaders Harleston Town. - Credit: Spencer Holl

Whittlesey Athletic captain Harry Jenkins believes a series of missed chances in a spirited second half performance proved pivotal against title contenders.

Athletic were much improved after half-time, but failed to find the composure needed to prevent a 2-0 home defeat to Harleston Town today (Saturday).

“We gave everything we had and the boys are disappointed,” Jenkins said.

“I don’t think we took enough of our chances; a lot of them were half chances and Harleston saw the game out well.”

Lawrence Cheese headed Harleston in front on 38 minutes, before an audacious own goal from youngster Alfie Fryett in second half stoppage time compounded Whittlesey’s misery.

GOAL! @WhittleseyAthFC 0-1 @HarlestonTownFC: Free-kick awarded on the left to the visitors, which Joshua Durham takes. His cross is deflected onto the head of Lawrence Cheese, who nods home from point-blank range. 38’ #athletic — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) January 29, 2022

After a wind-affected first half, the hosts wasted opportunities to level most notably through Jack Bates and Jenkins, who missed a close-range effort late on.

“For 90 minutes, we gave it our best and in the second half, I think we were the better team,” said Jenkins.

Whittlesey attack with Jack Bates, who heads into the path of captain Harry Jenkins who then strikes straight at Ling. 56’ #athletic — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) January 29, 2022

A chance gone begging for Whittlesey. Bates wins the ball for the hosts and cuts inside from the right wing. He has time to shoot, but instead jinks his way back inside to strike with his left. Over the bar. 65’ #athletic — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) January 29, 2022

“Whichever team scored first, they were going to sit tight and make the other team work.

“They’re the league leaders for a reason, but I think we gave a good account of ourselves.”

Athletic endured their first home reverse in the Eastern Counties League (ECL) First Division North since August last year.

Ricky Hailstone’s side remain in the play-off spots, having played the least games compared to the four teams above them.

They will look to get back on track with victory over FC Parson Drove at Feldale Field on February 5, 3pm, which Jenkins knows will be tough.

Floated pass into the Harleston penalty box which falls to Jenkins, who misses from close range. Despair for the Whittlesey captain. 90’ #athletic — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) January 29, 2022

GOAL! @WhittleseyAthFC 0-2 @HarlestonTownFC: Horror moment for Alfie Fryett. The ball floats high into the air and as Fryett tries to control, he sticks out a leg and volleys over Bellairs and into the top corner. 90’+1 #athletic — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) January 29, 2022

“Knowing Parson Drove in the Peterborough League and ECL, they’ll be just as hard to beat as any other team in this league,” he said.

“With it being a local derby, I’m sure it will be very competitive.

“We’ve been at this level long enough and the play-offs have always been and still is the aim for us.

FT: @WhittleseyAthFC 0-2 @HarlestonTownFC: A disappointing display was topped off by a freak own goal for Whittlesey, who are beaten in their first home league game since December 11. Harleston deserved winners, but had to ride their luck at times. #athletic — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) January 29, 2022

“We’ve got games in hand, players are going to come back from injury and I think we’ll only get stronger as the season goes on.”

*Drove lost 2-1 in their league clash at home to Leiston Reserves, while Wisbech St Mary earned a goalless draw at Great Yarmouth Town.

In the ECL Premier Division, a Jack Friend hat-trick helped March Town cruise to a 4-1 win at Swaffham Town to go 10 league games unbeaten.

Next Saturday, March host Newmarket Town while Wisbech St Mary are without a fixture.

Whittlesey Athletic: Aaron Bellairs; Ricky Hailstone, Ollie Long, Jake Pell, Alfie Fryett, Aaron Dunmore (sub Dan Redhead, 65'), Ollie Gale, Harry Jenkins (C), Jack Carter, Ben Cowles, Jack Bates (sub James Hill-Seekings, 88').

Unused subs: Lee Davison, Lewis Saunders.

Cautions: Whittlesey Athletic – Carter.

Man of the match: Ollie Gale.

Referee: Mr Joseph Karram.