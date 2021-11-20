Whittlesey Athletic players celebrate after beating Worcester City on penalties in the FA Vase. - Credit: Daniel Mason

Goalkeeper Aaron Bellairs turned into Whittlesey Athletic’s hero as he helped his team etch themselves in club folklore.

Bellairs saved the decisive spot kick in Whittlesey’s 7-6 penalty shootout win over higher-tier Worcester City after a goalless draw in a dramatic FA Vase second round proper tie today (Saturday).

The ‘keeper also denied several Worcester chances throughout a nervous affair at Feldale Field in front of a bumper crowd to reach the third round proper for the first time.

“Three, four shots from distance, he made some brilliant saves,” Whittlesey’s player-manager Ricky Hailstone said.

Scenes after man of the match Aaron Bellairs saves the deciding penalty pic.twitter.com/kz8MvXltX3 — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) November 20, 2021

“He was absolutely superb.

“I’ve been critical of him before after the odd mistake, but days like today show exactly what he’s about.”

Jack Carter (left) scored a penalty for Whittlesey while James Hill-Seekings (right) enjoyed one of the team's best chances in their FA Vase win over Worcester City. - Credit: Daniel Mason

Whittlesey were forced to defend for large parts of the contest, Joe Moore-Papworth and top scorer James Hill-Seekings enjoying the hosts’ best chances.

But Worcester, of the Midland League Premier Division, lacked cutting edge in front of goal for a team that won all their previous six games.

“We nullified everything they threw at us,” said Hailstone.

Ollie Long’s corner headed just over by Lewis Cook from six yards out. Best chance of the game and for Whittlesey. 14’ #FAVase — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) November 20, 2021

Captain Chris Withington strikes towards the top corner for Worcester - solid left hand by Bellairs to palm away. The Whittlesey ‘keeper has been the busier of the two goalkeepers so far. 38’ #FAVase — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) November 20, 2021

“They didn’t look like they were flying in the league above us, but at the same time, you could see they had a lot of quality.

“Three years ago, we wouldn’t be anywhere near this.

“It shows we’re not here to make up the numbers; we’re here to push on and do well ourselves.”

Douglas fires towards the corner for Worcester, but he’s up against a top goalkeeper today in Bellairs, who gets down to deny him. 78’ #FAVase — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) November 20, 2021

FT: @WhittleseyAthFC 0-0 @WorcesterCityFc: A determined effort from Whittlesey to hold step five promotion chasers here at Feldale. They’ve had to dig in but have certainly not looked out of place at all. I believe it’s penalties to come. #FAVase — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) November 20, 2021

Whittlesey are winless in their last two Eastern Counties League (ECL) First Division North games.

But they did not let their slight dip in form show, and now, Hailstone is confident this famous triumph can act as a platform for progress.

“We’ve not been great for the last five, six weeks which is disappointing, but this should give us a stepping stone to build on,” he added.

Chris Sterling for City - saved by Bellairs! 3-2 Whittlesey it stays. — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) November 20, 2021

Lewis Cook hits the bar for Whittlesey - 3-2. — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) November 20, 2021

Callum Debar for City - saved! Whittlesey through 7-6 on penalties! #FAVase — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) November 20, 2021

“You never say never to a Wembley run.

“You’ll be in a game and we’ll stay in a game for as long as we can against anybody.”

Whittlesey return to league action at home to Wisbech St Mary on December 4, before their FA Vase third round proper tie on December 11.

They find out their next round opponents on November 22.

*Toby Allen scored twice and Dylan Edge also netted in Wisbech Town’s 4-3 home defeat to Belper Town in the Northern Premier League Division One Midlands.

Meanwhile, March Town secured their third ECL Premier Division win in a row as Josh Burrows’ strike earned a 1-0 win at Whitton United.

In ECL First Division North, Wisbech St Mary and FC Parson Drove lost to Great Yarmouth Town and Downham Town respectively.

Next Saturday, Wisbech visit Sporting Khalsa, March go to Hadleigh United, Wisbech St Mary host Diss Town and Drove are at Debenham LC, all 3pm.

Whittlesey Athletic: Aaron Bellairs; Ricky Hailstone, Ollie Long, Jake Pell, Lewis Cook, Aaron Dunmore, Ollie Gale (sub Jack Carter, 90’+2), Harry Jenkins (C), James Hill-Seekings, Joe Moore-Papworth, Jack Bates.

Unused subs: Ben Cowles, Rikki Wilmer, Lewis Saunders, Dan Redhead, Matt Heron.

Cautions - Whittlesey: Gale, Jenkins.

Man of the match: Aaron Bellairs.

Referee: Mr Ellis Mills.

Attendance: 314.