Whittlesey Athletic stage dramatic upset to seal FA Vase history
- Credit: Daniel Mason
Goalkeeper Aaron Bellairs turned into Whittlesey Athletic’s hero as he helped his team etch themselves in club folklore.
Bellairs saved the decisive spot kick in Whittlesey’s 7-6 penalty shootout win over higher-tier Worcester City after a goalless draw in a dramatic FA Vase second round proper tie today (Saturday).
The ‘keeper also denied several Worcester chances throughout a nervous affair at Feldale Field in front of a bumper crowd to reach the third round proper for the first time.
“Three, four shots from distance, he made some brilliant saves,” Whittlesey’s player-manager Ricky Hailstone said.
“He was absolutely superb.
“I’ve been critical of him before after the odd mistake, but days like today show exactly what he’s about.”
Whittlesey were forced to defend for large parts of the contest, Joe Moore-Papworth and top scorer James Hill-Seekings enjoying the hosts’ best chances.
But Worcester, of the Midland League Premier Division, lacked cutting edge in front of goal for a team that won all their previous six games.
“We nullified everything they threw at us,” said Hailstone.
“They didn’t look like they were flying in the league above us, but at the same time, you could see they had a lot of quality.
“Three years ago, we wouldn’t be anywhere near this.
“It shows we’re not here to make up the numbers; we’re here to push on and do well ourselves.”
Whittlesey are winless in their last two Eastern Counties League (ECL) First Division North games.
But they did not let their slight dip in form show, and now, Hailstone is confident this famous triumph can act as a platform for progress.
“We’ve not been great for the last five, six weeks which is disappointing, but this should give us a stepping stone to build on,” he added.
“You never say never to a Wembley run.
“You’ll be in a game and we’ll stay in a game for as long as we can against anybody.”
Whittlesey return to league action at home to Wisbech St Mary on December 4, before their FA Vase third round proper tie on December 11.
They find out their next round opponents on November 22.
*Toby Allen scored twice and Dylan Edge also netted in Wisbech Town’s 4-3 home defeat to Belper Town in the Northern Premier League Division One Midlands.
Meanwhile, March Town secured their third ECL Premier Division win in a row as Josh Burrows’ strike earned a 1-0 win at Whitton United.
In ECL First Division North, Wisbech St Mary and FC Parson Drove lost to Great Yarmouth Town and Downham Town respectively.
Next Saturday, Wisbech visit Sporting Khalsa, March go to Hadleigh United, Wisbech St Mary host Diss Town and Drove are at Debenham LC, all 3pm.
Whittlesey Athletic: Aaron Bellairs; Ricky Hailstone, Ollie Long, Jake Pell, Lewis Cook, Aaron Dunmore, Ollie Gale (sub Jack Carter, 90’+2), Harry Jenkins (C), James Hill-Seekings, Joe Moore-Papworth, Jack Bates.
Unused subs: Ben Cowles, Rikki Wilmer, Lewis Saunders, Dan Redhead, Matt Heron.
Cautions - Whittlesey: Gale, Jenkins.
Man of the match: Aaron Bellairs.
Referee: Mr Ellis Mills.
Attendance: 314.