Village cricketers gear up for annual 'lads vs dads' contest

Daniel Mason

Published: 9:10 AM September 15, 2021   
Wimblington CC in action in Cambs League

Wimblington Cricket Club will hold their annual 'lads vs dads' match between their under 13s team and their parents. Pictured: A Wimblington CC bowler in action. - Credit: Ian Carter

For one village cricket club, who will win this year’s ‘lads vs dads’ match is anyone’s guess. 

The annual event between Wimblington Cricket Club’s under 13s team and their parents returns to Parkfield Sports Club this Saturday at 1pm after a year out due to Covid-19 restrictions. 

Coach Paul King helped organise the event with fellow coach Paul Cole, whose daughter Poppy also assists with the junior setup. 

“We have done this match for the last three or so years and I think it’s a nice thing to do for the lads,” Paul said. 

“The boys want to beat the dads, and some of the mums may join in, too.” 

In 2018, the match ended in a draw, and Paul thinks the senior players may be put through their paces. 

“Who will win this year is anyone’s guess,” he said. 

“The juniors learn from these games and pick up more skills each time.” 

A presentation evening for the under 13s team will follow the match, with raffle prizes from contributors such as Skylark Garden Centre, Doddington Fish Bar and Ridgeons all on offer. 

Wimblington Cricket Club is also looking for new players and committee members. 

For more details, call Paul King on 01354 740041. 

