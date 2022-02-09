Park Ladies, who lost to Swavesey Spartans earlier in the season, beat the same opponent 7-2 in their latest league fixture. - Credit: Park Ladies FC

Park Ladies made amends for defeat earlier in the season with a seven-goal display.

The villagers, who lost to Swavesey Spartans last September, gained revenge after a 7-2 victory in Division Two of the Cambridgeshire Women’s County League on Sunday.

A scrappy affair livened as Fran Plitsch slotted home a one-on-one chance to give Park the lead.

Plitsch then doubled hers and Park’s tally as she latched onto a chipped pass from Teagan Pulman.

Erin Powell converted for the Wimblington outfit, before Swavesey pulled a goal back before half-time.

Park managed to weather windy conditions and as Swavesey struggled to clear, Plitsch’s deflected shot found the net after Jess Cooper’s corner was not fully cleared.

The hosts grew in attack and on 75 minutes, found a way through for 4-2.

But Park replied five minutes later through Georgia Stimson when Pulman deflected the ball into her path.

Stimson then turned provider for Plitsch who stroked home from six yards.

And with five minutes remaining, Plitsch played in Stimson to score and earn their first league win since October.

Park are without a game this weekend and next visit Riverside Ladies on February 27, 2pm.