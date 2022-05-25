Wisbech swimmers win round 2 of the Junior Fenland League
- Credit: Angela Wilson
Swimmers from Wisbech competed in round two of the Junior Fenland League in Newmarket last weekend.
The league is designed as an introduction to competitions for swimmers aged nine to 13, with 50m races in all the events except for 100 IM and 25m fly for the age nine group.
The swimmers raced against opponents from Peterborough, Boston and Bottisham.
Of the 44 races there were no disqualifications, 21 personal bests, 22 first places and one cut-off beaten.
After 10 races the team were leading and the points lead grew larger throughout the evening.
Wisbech won the round and are now currently sitting at the top of the league and are eagerly awaiting round three in June.
Swimmers Harry Wilkshire, Jensen Stevens, Lilly Wright, Madeline Rose and Harry McClure all achieved two new personal bests.
Several swimmers, Jensen Stevens, Lilly Wright and Milana Melinyte, also received multiple first place positions.