Published: 4:36 PM August 23, 2021 Updated: 4:37 PM August 23, 2021

MP Steve Barclay is pictured with the longest serving member of the Wisbech Tennis Club, Margaret Mee, to cut the ribbon for the official opening of two new hard courts. - Credit: Steve Barclay

A tennis club has opened two new hard courts, building on its clay courts that were opened a couple of years ago.

MP Steve Barclay joined members of Wisbech Tennis Club to mark the official opening.

The longest serving club member of over 50 years, Margaret Mee, cut the ribbon.

Six years ago, the club only had four grass courts which were often unplayable due to the weather.

It had no floodlights and a portaloo.

Steve said: “Together with floodlights, a children’s court and clubhouse, it marks a remarkable transformation in facilities.

“It’s a huge tribute to the hard work and dedication of Sue Beel, Jane Page, Wendy Cropp and Sue Pitcher as well as the members that have put in a massive amount of work to bring this to fruition.”

The club now has almost 200 members and continues to grow.

“It’s a great way to get more active,” said Steve.