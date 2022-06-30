News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > Sport

Wisbech Town earn derby spoils against March Town rivals

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 3:30 PM June 30, 2022
Wisbech Town earned local bragging rights over March Town in the Cambs & Hunts Premier League

Wisbech Town earned local bragging rights over March Town in the Cambs & Hunts Premier League - Credit: Archant

Wisbech Town claimed the bragging right over March Town in their Cambs & Hunts Premier League derby on Saturday.

Captain James Williams chose to bat but saw his openers fall cheaply to leave them 14-2, before Sam Albutt (44) and Josh Bowers (69) put on 102.

Sam Albutt (44), Jamie Seabrook (43) and Ryan Clark (35) added middle-order runs to help lift the total to 263-9, as Alex Millard finished as the pick of the March bowling with 5-69 from his 10 overs.

March slipped to 15-2 in reply, as Kieran Haynes (2-23) removed both opening batters.

But they recovered to reach 151-4 as Curtis Oldroyd (36) put on 83 with Aron Visser.

Jonny Garner made the breakthrough and Visser then fell to George Gowler without addition to the total, having scored 67 off 91 balls.

Garner ran through the lower order to finish with 4-17, before Gary Freear (2-43) wrapped up an 86-run win for table-topping Wisbech, who visit Foxton Granta this weekend, while March head to Ramsey.

Wisbech News

Don't Miss

The A141 with trees and fields nearby.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Van and lorry in 'serious' crash on A141 near Wimblington

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
The A141, with trees down one side and hedges along the other.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Man who died in A141 crash named

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Artist impression of Broad Street - looking north

Fenland District Council

This is YOUR town’s future says council – tell us what you think? 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
ADC Open Day, , Wisbech Saturday 25 June 2022. Picture by Terry Harris.

Celebrity | Gallery

Warwick Davis and daughter Annabelle cut the ribbon at special opening 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon