Wisbech Town earn derby spoils against March Town rivals

Wisbech Town claimed the bragging right over March Town in their Cambs & Hunts Premier League derby on Saturday.

Captain James Williams chose to bat but saw his openers fall cheaply to leave them 14-2, before Sam Albutt (44) and Josh Bowers (69) put on 102.

Sam Albutt (44), Jamie Seabrook (43) and Ryan Clark (35) added middle-order runs to help lift the total to 263-9, as Alex Millard finished as the pick of the March bowling with 5-69 from his 10 overs.

March slipped to 15-2 in reply, as Kieran Haynes (2-23) removed both opening batters.

But they recovered to reach 151-4 as Curtis Oldroyd (36) put on 83 with Aron Visser.

Jonny Garner made the breakthrough and Visser then fell to George Gowler without addition to the total, having scored 67 off 91 balls.

Garner ran through the lower order to finish with 4-17, before Gary Freear (2-43) wrapped up an 86-run win for table-topping Wisbech, who visit Foxton Granta this weekend, while March head to Ramsey.